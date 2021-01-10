Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Pilot Issues Threat to Trump Supporters After They Start Chanting 'USA' on His Flight

×
By Jack Davis
Published January 10, 2021 at 3:35pm
P Share Print

Two days after what began as a pro-Trump protest ended up with rioting at the U.S. Capitol, one American Airlines pilot made it clear he had had his fill of Trump supporters.

The flight from Washington to Phoenix turned into a mini-Trump rally as passengers waited to leave D.C. behind, according to a video tweeted by Mindy Robinson, who lost her race for Congress in November.

“Wow. I’m on a plane full of patriots flying from DC to Phoenix and we started chanting “USA” …and the Captain came on said told us he’d drop us off in Kansas if he had to if we didn’t obey their every single rule. American Airlines is everything but America,” she tweeted, including a video of the chanting.

TRENDING: Cal Thomas: Here's How Democrats May Give Republicans a Majority in 2022

Although most people in the video are shown from the back, many appear to be maskless.

A second video from the flight records the cockpit’s ultimatum to the passengers..

“This is how an airline pilot from DC to Phoenix just responded to a plane full of Patriots chanting USA. If you don’t think they’re after our freedoms, you’re fooling yourself,” Pastor Greg Locke tweeted.

On the brief video, a very exasperated pilot warns the passengers to chill — or else.

“I’ll put this plane down in the middle of Kansas and dump people off, I don’t care,” he said.

“We will do that if that’s what it takes so, behave please.”

An airline spokesperson said the pilot was “emphasizing the importance of following crew member instructions and complying with mandatory face-covering policies,” according to the New York Post.

Did this pilot go too far?

“At American, we take the safety of our customers seriously and we value the trust they place in our team to care for them throughout their journey,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that there were no “in-flight issues” after the plane took off.

The incident took place one day after Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants, said anyone who participated in the rioting and protests should be banned from flying, according to the New York Post.

RELATED: Nashville Skies Declared National Defense Airspace, Deadly Force Authorized Against Aircraft Entering No-Fly Zone

“Acts against our democracy, our government and the freedom we claim as Americans must disqualify these individuals from the freedom of flight,” she said.

“The mob mentality behavior that took place on several flights to the DC area yesterday was unacceptable and threatened the safety and security of every single person onboard.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Donors for Biden Inaugural Committee Revealed
Second GOP Senator Calls on President Trump to Resign
Pilot Issues Threat to Trump Supporters After They Start Chanting 'USA' on His Flight
Parler CEO Slams 'Coordinated Attack' as Amazon Completely Shuts Down Web Service, Apple and Google Ban App
Second Capitol Police Officer Dies Days After Responding to Capitol Hill Incursion
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×