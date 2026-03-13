Pima County Sheriff Says He Thinks He Knows Why Nancy Guthrie Was Targeted, Warns Suspect Could Strike Again

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos says he is clinging to his initial theory about the abduction of Nancy Guthrie, and warns a similar crime could take place again.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on Jan. 31. The disappearance of the 84-year-old mother of “Today” host Savannah Guthrie is being investigated as a kidnapping.

To date, multiple people have been interviewed, but police have said they have no suspect in the case.

Asked if he thought the suspect would kidnap someone else, Nanos replied “absolutely,” according to a video posted to NBC News.

“We believe we know why he did this, and we believe that it was targeted, but we, we can’t, we’re not 100 percent sure of that,” Nanos said.

Nanos said vigilance remains essential.

“It’d be silly to tell people, ‘Yeah, don’t worry about it. You’re not his target,’” Nanos said.

“Don’t think for a minute that because it happened to the Guthrie family, you’re safe. Keep your wits about you.”

Nanos said he believes that he understands the motive for the kidnapping, but will not share his theory.

“I think from day one we had some strong beliefs about what happened, and those beliefs haven’t diminished,” he said.

When asked if he considered the kidnapping a burglary gone wrong, he replied, “I’m not going to get into those theories.”

Amid a flood of conjecture on social media, Nanos noted, “We have our beliefs, everybody else has theirs.”

The Pima County Sheriff’s Office is considering the possibility that a Wi‑Fi jammer or similar device was used to interrupt communication at Nancy Guthrie’s home in Tucson, Arizona.

A report from ABC News said that the FBI has recovered images from motion-activated cameras that focus on the rear of Guthrie’s home.

The thumbnail images from days before Guthrie was taken did not provide any indication of suspicious activity, ABC News reported.

Previous video evidence had shown a suspect in front of Guthrie’s home on the morning she was taken.

The man in videos and photos from Feb. 1 appears to have visited the front door prior to the day she was kidnapped.

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