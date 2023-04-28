Parler Share
President Joe Biden speaks during the National Association of Counties legislative conference at the Washington Hilton Hotel in D.C. on Feb. 14.
(Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Pinko CNN Commentator Reveals Biden Is Actually Trojan Horse for Another Candidate in 2024

 By C. Douglas Golden  April 28, 2023 at 12:07pm
Are you voting for Kamala Harris in 2024? The polls say no, but Van Jones says yes — you just don’t know it yet.

If you’re not a regular CNN watcher, you might not know Jones, who has been a contributor to the network since 2013, was an adviser to then-President Barack Obama in 2009.

He infamously called the election of Donald Trump in 2016 a “whitelash.” During that monologue, he neglected to note that he’d been fired from his relatively low-ranking position creating green jobs in the Obama White House before vetting revealed he was far too radical for even that gig.

So, yeah, when he says Joe Biden is a Trojan horse for Kamala Harris, you ought to take quite a bit of notice — particularly since our not-particularly-pert president is the spry young age of 80.

The matter came up during a discussion on “CNN Primetime” regarding Biden’s fitness. Jones, a pinko of the highest order, said a vote for Biden would be a vote for Harris.

Dems Handed Massive Defeat by Their Own Justices After SCOTUS Sends Rare Unanimous Letter

“She is in such an unusual position,” Jones said.

“She’s a woman,” he said. “She’s black. She’s Asian. And she’s running alongside the oldest person to ever do it.

“So she’s essentially running for president. That’s what she’s doing. And I think people understand that.”

Is Biden a Trojan horse for Harris?

Now, to the slightly intelligent people at CNN, this isn’t exactly what you want to hear — particularly from someone whose pinko-ness led to his dismissal from the Obama administration, an assemblage not known for an excess of conservatism.

Michael Smerconish, the host who was partaking of the conversation with Jones regarding a vote for Biden being a vote for Harris, had this to say at the end of the hour, according to a CNN transcript:

“Harris is a decent person, but she’s a drag on the ticket. I just had that conversation with Van Jones. I think she has got to up her game or that will end up being the case.”

Or what? Well, for one, Republican candidates are going to make it. As one points out not infrequently in this job, the president is not a low-mileage 80 — something GOP candidate Nikki Haley noted earlier in the week:

Nikki Haley Predicts When Biden Will Die, Says Dems Are Really Voting for Harris

Does he make it? Are you willing to take an even-money bet on that? Put your tax dollars where your mouth is, liberals.

The issue is that Biden is little more than a colloquial Trojan horse at this point — and the Democratic Party is, at best, an assemblage of pinkos.

It’s not just the gaffes, although there certainly are those:

Nor is it the fact that Harris isn’t ready, although that’s certainly true:

It’s that, from one unready pinko to another, real recognizes real.

The only problem is, Americans recognize a pinko, too. And they’re not necessarily happy about it: As the RealClearPolitics aggregate polling indices indicate, Harris’ approval rating lags several points behind Biden’s, which isn’t necessarily stellar. (More than 10 points in the negative, for those keeping count as of Friday morning.)

Is this the slow-motion succession plan Joe Biden aims to sell to voters? Because Van Jones — and a lot of other people far less pinkoish than Jones is — are going to pour cold water on that notion at the ballot box in 2024.

C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Conversation