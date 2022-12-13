Pioneering College Football Coach Mike Leach Dies of Heart Condition at Age 61

Mike Leach, the gruff, pioneering and unfiltered college football coach who helped revolutionize the passing game with the Air Raid offense, has died following complications from a heart condition, Mississippi State said Tuesday.

He was 61.

Leach, who was in his third season as head coach at Mississippi State, fell ill Sunday at his home in Starkville, Mississippi.

He was treated at a local hospital before being airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, about 120 miles away.

Leach fought through a bout with pneumonia late in this season, coughing uncontrollably at times during news conferences, but seemed to be improving, according to those who worked with him.

News of him falling gravely ill swept through college football the past few days and left many who knew him stunned, hoping and praying for Leach’s recovery under grim circumstances.

Word of his death brought countless tributes on social media.

RIP pirate. You were one of a kind. May the Lord comfort your family in their time of great loss. — Jack and Sadie’s Papa Mike Chaudron 🥋 (@jcbama85) December 13, 2022

The world and college football are a better place because of Mike Leach. We lost a legend and I’m going to miss my friend very much. I cannot believe this has happened. Devastating. I will cherish the many talks and laughs. He will be dearly missed. God Bless Mike’s family 🙏🙏🙏 — Sean Salisbury (@SeanUnfiltered) December 13, 2022

Devastated and heartbroken that my coach, Mike Leach is gone. Coach was one of a kind and had a lasting impact on my life and career. I would not be where I am without him. Love you coach. Praying for Sharon and his family! — Bill Bedenbaugh (@OU_CoachB) December 13, 2022

Here’s how you know someone made an inedible impression in their life. EVERYONE has at least one Mike Leach story. And each them starts and ends with a laugh and a smile. 🙏🏼🏈 — Matt Barrie (@MattBarrie) December 13, 2022

Greg Sankey on Mike Leach: pic.twitter.com/fAEH2Gw2Eg — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) December 13, 2022

His impact on college football over the last two decades runs deep and will continue for years to come.

Leach was known for his pass-happy offenses, wide-ranging interests – he wrote a book about Native American leader Geronimo, had a passion for pirates, a taught a class about insurgent warfare – and rambling, off-the-cuff news conferences.

Mike Leach was in peak form on a Pac-12 mascot battle. Do Sun Devils have mythical powers? And if a Ute has a rifle, there’s some definite problems. pic.twitter.com/FCE96RXawe — Alyssa Charlston (@Alyssacharlston) September 16, 2019

Mike Leach giving marriage advice might be my all-time favorite sports interview. RIP Coach Leach. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/CUlhC5oFAk — Brandon Saho (@BrandonSaho) December 13, 2022

The content we all need. Mike Leach talking about candy. pic.twitter.com/y6H42hMhJe — Matt Burns (@Burnsy381) October 23, 2021

Covering Mike Leach was funny because he’d refuse to offer anything worthwhile about his team one minute, then give a thorough account of life with a pet raccoon the next. There is no mind like his, and I’m praying we get to enjoy his musings again soon.pic.twitter.com/MQkSVnRFz4 — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) December 12, 2022

Leach’s teams were consistent winners at programs where success did not come easy.

In 21 seasons as a head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State, Leach went 158-107. And his quarterbacks put up massive passing statistics, running a relatively simple offense called the Air Raid that he did not invent but certainly mastered.

