A Connecticut woman has been left with lifelong injuries after her boyfriend’s pit bull mix badly mauled her.

Olivia Quast’s nose was severed from her face in the mauling, according to The Middleton Press.

The dog, a mixed-breed cross of pit bull, pointer and American bulldog named “Bentley,” became violent when Quast closed its food bag last month.

Quast said she believes the animal may have been driven to violence by the sight of what she was wearing in her mouth.

The victim suggested that the dog was “startled and provoked by her teeth-whitening mouth guard equipped with a UV light,” according to the New York Post.

“He got me three times. He took my nose. I was in shock,” the victim told the Middleton Press.

“I punched him in the head and he bit me again … He came at me again. I kicked him in the side and he ran away.”

Quast’s arm was also left mangled in the dog attack.

The 30-year-old woman recounted touching her face after the incident and realizing with shock that her nose had been severed by the animal’s bites, according to the Post.

Some of the injuries that Quast incurred — including her mangled left arm — could take as many as eight months to heal.

The dog, a rescue animal that was abused as a puppy, was euthanized after the mauling.

Quast’s father says the victim grieved the dog’s killing.

“She felt a lot of remorse and guilt that the dog had to be put down, and wanted to do it in a very gentle and humane manner,” David Quast said of the process.

The animal’s owners provided it with a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich, in addition to classical music and toys before its termination, according to the Middleton Press.

WARNING: The following post contains images that some may find disturbing.

Olivia Quast’s nose ripped off by boyfriend’s pitbull mix see full more at https://t.co/OqyJlq7b8A pic.twitter.com/xWz7Cghfjg — Pet News 2Day (@petnews2day) March 7, 2023

Olivia Quast’s friends and family have raised more than $67,000 in a GoFundMe for her medical expenses, which have already included the cost of several surgeries.

They’re hoping to raise a total of $100,000 for costs that may not be covered by her insurance.

Pit bulls were responsible for more than 30 percent of the fatal dog bites recorded by the Centers for Disease Control between 1979 and 1996 — the most of any individual breed.

