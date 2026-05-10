'Have to Pitch a Perfect Game': House Democrats Reportedly in a 'State of Anguish' After Virginia Gerrymander Fails

For months, Virginia Democrats appeared confident the Commonwealth’s newly drawn congressional map would strengthen the party’s position heading into critical 2026 midterms.

Then the Virginia Supreme Court stepped in.

Now, after the court overturned the Democrat-backed gerrymander, House Dems are confronting a far less comfortable political reality — one marked by internal frustration, electoral uncertainty, and the sudden disappearance of several once-promising districts.

House Democrats are in a “state of anguish,” as Axios describes it, following the sudden upheaval for what would’ve been a massive help in flipping Congress come November.

“Damn, California and Virginia were supposed to be our bigger ones,” one House Democrat told the outlet. Democrats are left with just one of those more favorable district maps, in California, now.

“This means we gotta make sure we have a good wave to win the House … we have to make sure we win a lot of those toss-ups,” the Democrat added. “Democrats now have to pitch a perfect game.”

A different House Democrat didn’t need as many words to share the same sense of dread to Axios: “F*****ck!!”

The Hill, meanwhile, described Democrats as “shell-shocked” and “scrambling” following the Virginia Supreme Court decision.

Despite the outlet’s choice of adjectives, the House Minority Leader remained defiant.

“No matter what it takes, House Democrats will win in November so we can help rescue this nation from the extremism being unleashed by Donald Trump and Republicans,” Hakeem Jeffries said.

He added: “Our fight is not over. We are just getting started.”

But as both The Hill, Axios, and other outlets have noted, the simple timing of the matter has made things particularly precarious for Democrats.

Had this map been presented and/or rejected sooner, that would give Democrats more time to game plan ahead of the Nov. 3 midterms. But with less than four months left until then the crucial date, their options are far more constrained and hurried.

Other Democratic lawmakers appeared to understand the gravity of the situation.

“It’s going to be deflating for some, but really it’s just a reminder that we are not invincible,” one House lawmaker told Axios. “We have felt so much momentum that it starts to feel like you can’t lose and this should be a wake-up call to Democrats that we still have a lot of work ahead of us.”

Other Democrats appeared rueful at the $62.5 million price tag that came with pushing the Virginia redistricting map so heavily.

“I feel like this is a colossal waste of resources that will further erode our politics,” yet another different House Democrat said.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.