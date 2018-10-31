SECTIONS
Watch: Pittsburgh Doctors and Nurses Can’t Contain Excitement When Trump Walks Past

By Savannah Pointer
at 3:33pm
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were welcomed with open arms by Pittsburgh hospital staff on Tuesday when the couple visited to pay their respects to the victims of the shooting at a synagogue that took place over the weekend.

Opponents of the administration sent out politically charged messages and organized demonstrations, however, when the president and first lady did arrive to pay their respects, they received gratitude and praise.

The Daily Caller’s Benny Johnson tweeted a video taken as the president, first lady, as well as Jared and Ivanka Kushner, made their way through the hospital, visiting those wounded in last weekend’s attack.

According to the Daily Caller, the video was recorded by Pittsburgh resident Sheryl Mascio and showed Pittsburgh residents’ gratitude for the first family at the local hospital.

The doctors and nurses can be heard thanking him profusely, not just for his work as president, but specifically for coming to Pittsburgh.

However, much of the media’s coverage of the president’s trip was focused on the negative responses.

CNN covered the protesters heavily, with Don Lemon focusing on what he called the president’s “message of hate and fear” making him “unwelcome.”

“Protesters gather as President Trump visits Pittsburgh following a shooting at Tree of Life synagogue that left 11 people dead.

For his part, Trump was clear that he and the first lady were grateful to have visited and been welcomed by the city that was in mourning.

“Melania and I were treated very nicely yesterday in Pittsburgh,” Trump tweeted. “The Office of the President was shown great respect on a very sad & solemn day. We were treated so warmly.”

He did address the negative attention, saying, “Small protest was not seen by us, staged far away. The Fake News stories were just the opposite-Disgraceful!”

