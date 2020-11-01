The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette endorsed President Donald Trump for re-election on Saturday, saying America needs leaders who “gets things done.”

In its editorial endorsing Trump, while carping at some of his personal mannerism, the newspaper noted that it has not endorsed a Republican for president since 1972, which it backed former President Richard Nixon.

That year was also the last time that Minnesota, a state where Trump has campaigned vigorously, voted Republican in the presidential race.

The editorial said that Democratic Joe Biden “is too old for the job, and fragile.”

The editorial further noted that “There is a very real chance he will not make it through the term.”

TRENDING: Watch: Obama's Swing State Appearance Falls Flat as Biden and Team Miss His Cue

And as for the Democratic bench, it stated that “Sen. Kamala Harris gives no evidence of being ready to be president.”

Further, it said, the “Biden-Harris ticket offers us higher taxes and a nanny state that will bow to the bullies and the woke who would tear down history rather than learning from history and building up the country.”

The newspaper agreed with Trump’s recent contentions that a Biden presidency would bring an end to the practice of hydrofracking to produce natural gas trapped between layers of rock. Trump has said Biden opposed the practice in the past and would ban it if elected.

Biden has said he would not end fracking, as the methods is commonly called.

Would a Democratic White House ruin middle America? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (171 Votes) 1% (1 Votes)

“[L]et’s talk about one of the most important concerns in this region — energy. Under Mr. Trump the United States achieved energy independence for the first time in the lifetimes of most of us,” the editorial said.

In contrast, it said, Democrats offer “Cuckoo California dreams that will cost the economy and the people who most need work right now. ‘Good-paying green jobs’ are probably not jobs for Pittsburgh, or Cleveland, or Toledo, or Youngstown.”

Noting that Biden’s campaign has endlessly attacked Trump on COVID-19, the editorial suggested perfection is an unlikely achievement, and added, “the president was and is right that we must not cower before the disease and we have to keep America open and working.”

Much of the editorial’s support for Trump is based upon his economic achievements.

“Under Donald Trump the economy, pre-COVID, boomed, like no time since the 1950s. Look at your 401(k) over the past three years.,” it wrote.

RELATED: Report: Ivanka Trump Breaks Major Obama Fundraising Record

“Unemployment for Black Americans is lower than it has ever been, under any president of either part,” it said, later added, “Thanks to him, middle America is on the map again and the Appalachian and hourly worker has some hope.”

The editorial noted that Trump kept the promises he made in 2016.

“No one ever asked the American people, or the people in ‘flyover,’ country, if they wanted to send their jobs abroad — until Mr. Trump. He has moved the debate, in both parties, from free trade, totally unfettered, to managed, or fair, trade. He has put America first, just as he said he would,” the editorial said.

“He also kept his promise to appoint originalists to the Supreme Court of the United States. His third appointment, Amy Coney Barrett, is the best of all — a jurist whose mind and character and scholarship ARE first class. We hope she stands against both judicial and executive excess,” the newspaper wrote.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.