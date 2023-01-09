Parler Share
Sports
News

Pittsburgh Steelers Under Fire for 'Distasteful' Sack Celebration in Wake of Damar Hamlin Incident

 By Bryan Chai  January 9, 2023 at 11:15am
Parler Share

The 2022-2023 NFL regular season has officially wrapped up, but that doesn’t mean controversies aren’t still stemming from it.

Case in point, the Pittsburgh Steelers, a franchise that most NFL fans outside of Maryland and Ohio would consider a classy organization, was blasted for a “distasteful” celebration during the team’s 28-14 win over the Cleveland Browns.

First, the celebration in question:

Trending:
McCarthy Finally Nails Down Speaker's Gavel After Shocking Development on House Floor

In the waning minute of the game, Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith was able to sack Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. An unidentified teammate then goes up to Highsmith to perform some simulated CPR to celebrate the sack.

Now, during normal times, it’s doubtful that anyone would even pay attention to that sack celebration. After all, as you can see in the upper left-hand corner of the above clip, the Miami Dolphins beat the New York Jets 9-6. That Dolphins’ win officially knocked the Steelers out of the playoffs, rendering the Steelers-Browns game rather meaningless in the grand scheme of things.

But, these are far from normal times.

Were the Steelers out of line with this celebration?

That Highsmith celebration came less than a week after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a terrifying cardiac arrest episode on Monday Night Football.

While the news that Hamlin had made massive improvements begun circulating well before the Steelers’ game, many fans on Twitter were still quick to lambaste the Steelers for the “dense” celebration:

Related:
Steelers Legend Franco Harris Dies Overnight, 2 Days Before the 50th Anniversary of His Most Famous Play

“Why on Earth would they even think to do this?” asked Total Pro Sports on Twitter. “Disgusting.”

As some Steelers’ fans have pointed out online, this simulated CPR has always been a part of sack celebrations across the NFL, before the Hamlin scare was ever a thing.

Others on social swiftly countered that, while the above statement is true, it doesn’t take a Rhodes scholar to be able to “read the room”:

And while it’s extremely unlikely Highsmith meant any ill will towards Hamlin with that celebration, if he did? The Bills will have the last laugh because unlike the Steelers, the Bills are playoff bound.

Speaking of, the NFL playoffs begin Saturday, Jan. 14, with the Seattle Seahawks going to San Francisco to battle the 49ers for the third time and the Los Angeles Chargers traveling to play the Jacksonville Jaguars.

On Sunday, the Dolphins will travel to Buffalo for a third matchup, while the New York Giants will face the Vikings in Minnesota. In a battle between two of the Steelers’ most bitter rivals, the Baltimore Ravens will travel to face the Cincinnati Bengals to cap off Sunday night.

On Monday, the Dallas Cowboys will travel to Tampa Bay to face Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




NFL Player Ejected from Game After On-Field Altercation with Trainer Who Was Attending to Injured Player
Pittsburgh Steelers Under Fire for 'Distasteful' Sack Celebration in Wake of Damar Hamlin Incident
Uprising in Brazil: National Congress Seized, Riot Officer Ripped from Horse and Dogpiled
Leftist 'Scientific' Rag Exploits Damar Hamlin's Health Scare, But NFL Legend Has Only 2 Words for It
Watch This Incredible Moment Before NFL Game: "There Is Power in Prayer!"
See more...

Conversation