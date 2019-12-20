SECTIONS
Pittsburgh Steelers Player Arrested on Two Counts of 'Terroristic Threats'

By Andrew J. Sciascia
Published December 20, 2019
An altercation at a Pittsburgh bar Friday resulted in the arrest of a Steelers defensive back for allegedly making “terroristic threats.”

Safety Kameron Kelly has since been waived, the team announced on Twitter.

According to KDKA, a police officer was made aware that a 23-year-old man, later identified as Kelly, refused to leave the premises of Mario’s South Side Saloon early Friday morning.

Kelly allegedly threatened the physical safety of a bar employee before being removed, angered by the fact that a jukebox within the establishment had not played a song he requested.

Court documents reveal Kelly argued with police following his removal, attempting to enter the premises once again and eventually leveling verbal threats against the officer as well, NFL.com reported.

In addition to two counts of making “terroristic threats,” the 23-year-old has also been charged with one count of resisting arrest as a result of the alleged aggressive conduct, which resulted from an unnamed woman — whom Kelly reportedly referred to as “his girl” — having her foot stepped on by police.

In an attempt to “gain control” of the situation, the responding officer reportedly struck the six-foot-two, 205-pound defensive back before arresting him.

“During an ensuing struggle, Kelly was punched in the face by an officer multiple times, per the [police] report,” NFL.com’s Grant Gordon wrote. “He suffered a ‘busted lip,’ per the report, and was transported to [University of Pittsburgh Medical Center] Mercy by officers.”

Kelly was not long for UPMC Mercy, however, remaining “disorderly” throughout medical treatment, KDKA reported, citing police.

The defensive back was promptly transferred to Allegheny County Jail and later released on nonmonetary bail following preliminary arraignment Friday, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported.

Prior to signing with the Steelers in April, Kelly originally broke into the league in 2018, signing as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys before being released without ever seeing the field for a regular season NFL snap.

The defensive back also played for the San Diego Fleet of the short-lived Alliance of American Football, which ceased operations earlier this year in the midst of its inaugural season.

Andrew J. Sciascia
Andrew J. Sciascia has been a news reporter with The Western Journal since 2019 and a regular contributor since 2018.
Andrew J. Sciascia has been a news reporter with The Western Journal since 2019 and a regular contributor since 2018. An undergraduate student at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, Sciascia has also worked briefly as a political operative with the MassGOP and currently serves as the editor-in-chief of the Connector student newspaper.







