Pizza Delivery Man Becomes Hero After Sending Suspect Flying and Right Into the Hands of Police

Tyler Morell was not out to be a hero; he was just trying to deliver a couple of pizzas.

But Sunday afternoon did not turn out as he expected when he arrived at a house in Middletown Township, Pennsylvania, northeast of Philadelphia.

“It was a pretty simple delivery. I think it was two pizzas, a plain and pepperoni,” Morrell said, according to the Delaware County Daily Times.

“I rang the doorbell and the lady answers the door, and we both hear sirens,” he said.

The woman’s doorbell camera video showed what came next, with police chasing a car.

“A car just came up doing like 75, he beached on the side of this person’s lawn and almost took out a couple of cars,” Morell told WPVI-TV.

“My head turns and you hear the screech of the car. The next thing you know you see the car on a front lawn. The police were a little behind,” he said.

Brookhaven police had been chasing a stolen Kia, according to WPVI. After the crash, a suspect fled the car.

The video showed Morell watching the scene unfold. Pizzas in hand, he turned away from the open door and walked toward the street.

“I made the decision. I have to help in some way, but I was never considering throwing the pizza. I don’t need to get fired,” he told the Daily Times.

“I started walking towards the road, but I couldn’t do anything with my hands because I’m holding the pizza, so I just stuck my leg out,” he told WPVI.

The suspect tripped and went down, and officers quickly apprehended him.







Brookhaven Police Chief Michael Vice praised Morell for actions that allowed police to make an arrest. A second suspect in the case did not flee and was arrested.

“He gave us the help we needed, by tripping him, it gave us the time to catch up with the gentleman,” he said.

“In this case, this guy ultimately saved the day. And I hear the pizza was saved as well!” he said.

Danielle Yeager, who ordered the pizza, called it a “10 out of 10 delivery.”

Morell said he needed to do something.

“I am so sick of seeing crime go on, especially half a mile down the road. So if they needed a hand or a foot, I was there,” he told WPVI.

“I tried to just trip him, but he went flying. I thought I could help the police out a little bit. I guess I went in and went full punter on,” Morell said, according to the Daily Times.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.