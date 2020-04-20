SECTIONS
Pizza-Eating Groundhog Shows Up at Woman's Back Door Chomping Away for Over an Hour

By Amanda Thomason
Published April 20, 2020 at 12:21pm
Plenty of wild animals are no longer so “wild.” We’ve domesticated many species, and many others have learned to live alongside us.

For the most part, people seem to find the small, furry critters either cute or annoying. If you’ve never had a garden or dealt with creatures ransacking your attic, you probably find bunnies, squirrels and the like charming.

Some of them are pretty sassy, too. Groundhogs are definitely on the larger end of the “small, furry critter” scale, but they’re well-known thanks to a tradition that dates back to the 1800s.

According to History.com, the tradition of Groundhog Day in America started when German settlers moved to Pennsylvania. Back in the homeland, it was a hedgehog they’d use to determine how distant spring was, but they decided the American equivalent was the groundhog (it helped that there were so many in the area).

Since Feb. 2, 1887, Groundhog Day has been celebrated, and there has been a long line of “Puxsutawney Phil”s saddled with the responsibility of determining the weather ever since.

“Phil is 12 pounds and 20 inches long,” the Puxsutawney Phil “About” page on Facebook reads. “He has brown fur and brown eyes.”

“Posts made on this page are from the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club Inner Circle. Punxsutawney Phil does not speak.”

Groundhogs, also known as “whistle pigs” and “woodchucks” are permanent features in nursery rhymes and film. They’re depicted as cheeky and voracious, and this newest example fits the stereotype quite well.

One especially bold specimen in Philadelphia approached a home and dragged along a slice of pizza, chowing down for over an hour and staring in through a sliding glass door as if it were watching television.

The video, captured by Kristin Chalela Bagnell, showed the audacious critter sitting outside the glass, paws wrapped around a slice while her dogs watched it with rapt attention.

“Before I recorded, we noticed that pizza was out in our backyard and we didn’t know where it came from,” she said. “Then both of the dogs were very intently looking out the glass.”

The large rodent  — now referred to as “pizza groundhog” — seemed thoroughly unconcerned and perfectly content to keep on with his meal just out of reach of the canines, and he’s gained quite a fan base online.

“He’s just enjoying his day at the zoo,” one viewer commented on the ABC7 News video. “Looking at all the animals in their cages.”

“I love this he is chomping on this pizza I couldn’t stop laughing he is adorable,” wrote another.

A few shared stories about their own interactions with groundhogs, attesting to how social they can be. Have you ever experienced a run-in with a groundhog?

Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







