Plane Carrying Multiple Members of Congress Involved in Collision at Reagan Airport

Several members of Congress were aboard when two American Airlines jets clipped wings while taxiing at Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C. on Thursday.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident, which occurred before 1 p.m., according to CNN.

“The wingtip of American Airlines Flight 5490 struck American Airlines Flight 4522 on a taxiway … around 12:45 p.m,” the FAA said in a statement.

Flight 5490 was reportedly departing for Charleston, South Carolina, while flight 4522 was going to JFK International Airport in New York.

“We just heard a loud, like a boom, like a thunk, before we took the runway,” the flight 5490 pilot reportedly told the tower controller.

At least five members of Congress — four of them Democrats from New York and New Jersey — were aboard flight 4522, the aircraft that was struck.

Each of the five members reported on X that they were safe.

“Serving in Congress has come with some once in a lifetime experiences… like just now while stationary on the runway at DCA, another plane just bumped into our wing,” New York Republican Rep. Nick LaLota wrote. “Heading back to the gate, but thankfully everyone is ok! (And ⁦@RepGraceMeng is handing out grapes!)”

Serving in Congress has come with some once in a lifetime experiences… like just now while stationary on the runway at DCA, another plane just bumped into our wing. Heading back to the gate, but thankfully everyone is ok! (And ⁦@RepGraceMeng⁩ is handing out grapes!) pic.twitter.com/bOo1JNXZDh — Congressman Nick LaLota (@RepLaLota) April 10, 2025

“Glad my colleagues and I are okay! We are safely waiting on the tarmac, but we may need more snacks,” New York Democratic Rep. Grace Meng said. “I’m grateful no one was hurt today, but this incident underscores this urgent need restore all FAA jobs that keep our runways safe.”

Glad my colleagues and I are okay! We are safely waiting on the tarmac, but we may need more snacks. I’m grateful no one was hurt today, but this incident underscores this urgent need restore all FAA jobs that keep our runways safe. https://t.co/tM4lyHsdYk — Grace Meng (@RepGraceMeng) April 10, 2025

“I was just on a grounded plane that was struck by another aircraft. Thankfully, no one was injured—just the inconvenience of a delayed departure. The Bronx: I’m coming home… eventually!” New York Democratic Rep. Ritchie Torres said.

I was just on a grounded plane that was struck by another aircraft. Thankfully, no one was injured—just the inconvenience of a delayed departure. The Bronx: I’m coming home… eventually! — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) April 10, 2025

“I am safe after another plane clipped our wing while on the runway at DCA,” said New York Democratic Rep. Gregory Meeks, who noted that seven Congress members in total were on the aircraft.

“This close call underscores the urgent need for more FAA funding — people’s lives are at stake. Cuts and firing FAA employees are not the answer. Seven members of Congress were on board along with dozens of other concerned passengers,” Meeks wrote.

I am safe after another plane clipped our wing while on the runway at DCA. This close call underscores the urgent need for more FAA funding—people’s lives are at stake. Cuts and firing FAA employees are not the answer. Seven members of Congress were on board along with dozens of… — Rep. Gregory Meeks (@RepGregoryMeeks) April 10, 2025

“While waiting to take off on the runway at DCA just now, another plane struck our wing. Thankfully, everyone is safe. Just a reminder: Recent cuts to the FAA weaken our skies and public safety,” New Jersey Democratic Rep. Josh Gottheimer posted.

While waiting to take off on the runway at DCA just now, another plane struck our wing. Thankfully, everyone is safe. Just a reminder: Recent cuts to the FAA weaken our skies and public safety. — Rep Josh Gottheimer (@RepJoshG) April 10, 2025

A winglet belonging to one of the aircraft reportedly broke off, according to CNN.

American Airlines said there weren’t any reports of injuries, according to WABC-TV.

“Safety is our top priority, and we apologize to our customers for their experience,” American Airlines said in a statement.

Both aircraft have reportedly been taken out of service for inspection and repair.

