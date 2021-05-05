Four people died Tuesday night after a plane crashed into a house in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Details were sparse early on Wednesday, as authorities did not release information regarding how many of those killed were in the house at the time of the crash and how many people were aboard the plane.

The Hattiesburg American reported that police initially confirmed two people were killed, but later revised their statement to say that four people had died.

Hattiesburg Police Department public information officer Ryan Moore said police were told of the crash at about 11:20 p.m., according to WDAM-TV.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board, which oversee investigations into aircraft accidents, will be taking the lead looking further into the incident.

NTSB is investigating the May 4, 2021, crash of a Mitsubishi MU-2B-60 airplane in Hattiesburg, MS. Two NTSB investigators are traveling to the scene. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) May 5, 2021



The plane that crashed was a Mitsubishi MU-2B-60, according to the NTSB.

The Hattiesburg American reported that the plane was a twin-engine turboprop about 39 feet in both length and wingspan. The internal cabin space is around 272 square feet and can hold two crew members and up to six passengers.

The website aviation-safety.net suggested that bad weather may have been a cause of the crash. Radar images showed the community at the edge of a storm system.

The site said that the plane was heading to Destin, Florida. That information could not be officially confirmed.

Following the crash, the FAA issued a statement to The Hill with additional information about the incident.

“The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued an Alert Notice (ALNOT) on May 4 to public safety agencies to alert them about the missing aircraft. The flight departed Wichita Falls Regional Airport in Wichita Falls, Texas. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate,” the statement said.

A small plane crashed into a home in Hattiesburg late last night, killing four people. Details are sparse right now, but here’s what we know. https://t.co/UzG96TRJ8I — Spencer Elliott (@selliott0) May 5, 2021

The crash was not far from Bobby Chain Airport, but it was unclear if the plane was trying to land there.

As officials sought to close off the scene of the crash, they warned against compromising any evidence that might be strewn about.

If you find any debris or wreckage in your yard or property that you believe is connected to the crash, do not touch or remove it. Please contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at 601-467-7556. No additional details are available at this time. (3/3) — City of Hattiesburg (@Hattiesburg_MS) May 5, 2021

“If you find any debris or wreckage in your yard or property that you believe is connected to the crash, do not touch or remove it. Please contact the Hattiesburg Police Department,” police said.

Hattiesburg is about 90 miles southeast of Jackson.

