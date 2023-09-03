A gender reveal party held Saturday in Mexico never stopped — even for a plane crash.

A couple had decided to hire a plane as part of their gender reveal festivities that took place Saturday in San Pedro, Sinaloa, Mexico, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

The couple waited by a large display sign that read, “Oh Baby.”

A video posted to X, formerly called Twitter, showed the plane zooming low, dropping pink smoke over the assembled guests to show that the baby would be a girl.

A Piper PA-25-235 Pawnee aircraft (XB-ABM) collapsed its left wing and crashed while carrying out a maneuver during a function in San Pedro, Sinaloa, Mexico on 02 September. 📹 NR Noticias#aircraft #aviation pic.twitter.com/FNdGtJMtNM — FL360aero (@fl360aero) September 3, 2023

“A Piper PA-25-235 Pawnee aircraft (XB-ABM) collapsed its left wing and crashed while carrying out a maneuver during a function in San Pedro, Sinaloa, Mexico on 02 September,” the caption said.

As most of the guests cheered and celebrated, including the couple that hired the plane, the plane’s left wing collapsed.

Tumbling through the skies, the plane headed over palm trees before its eventual crash.

Only later did rescuers find the plane, in which the pilot, identified as Luis Angel N., 32, was lying in the rubble, the Daily Mail reported.

The pilot was taken to a hospital, but was pronounced dead there.

This is second fatal gender reveal crash in the past couple of years in Mexico, according to AVWeb.

In April 2021, two pilots were killed when the plane they were flying crashed into the water off Cancun.

Plane Crash Gender-Reveal Stunt Kills Twohttps://t.co/iWT5MsjZAd — Kreg J (@KregJ1) April 1, 2021

In November 2019, a Texas gender reveal stunt went wrong according to NBC News.

The plane was supposed to fly low to drop 350 gallons of pink water as part of the event.

Gender reveal stunt leads to plane crash in Texas https://t.co/jUf7ouriX1 pic.twitter.com/9wOUtIuti6 — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 9, 2019

That part went fine, but afterward, the engine stalled, leading to a crash that left one of the two people aboard injured.

