Share
News

Plane Crashes During Gender Reveal Stunt, Partygoers Oblivious to Deadly Event Right Behind Them

 By Jack Davis  September 3, 2023 at 1:05pm
Share

A gender reveal party held Saturday in Mexico never stopped — even for a plane crash.

A couple had decided to hire a plane as part of their gender reveal festivities that took place Saturday in San Pedro, Sinaloa, Mexico, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

The couple waited by a large display sign that read, “Oh Baby.”

A video posted to X, formerly called Twitter, showed the plane zooming low, dropping pink smoke over the assembled guests to show that the baby would be a girl.

Trending:
Jimmy Buffett Dead at 76 After Acknowledgement on Social Media

“A Piper PA-25-235 Pawnee aircraft (XB-ABM) collapsed its left wing and crashed while carrying out a maneuver during a function in San Pedro, Sinaloa, Mexico on 02 September,” the caption said.

As most of the guests cheered and celebrated, including the couple that hired the plane, the plane’s left wing collapsed.

Tumbling through the skies, the plane headed over palm trees before its eventual crash.

Have you ever been to a gender reveal party?

Only later did rescuers find the plane, in which the pilot, identified as Luis Angel N., 32, was lying in the rubble, the Daily Mail reported.

The pilot was taken to a hospital, but was pronounced dead there.

This is second fatal gender reveal crash in the past couple of years in Mexico, according to AVWeb.

In April 2021, two pilots were killed when the plane they were flying crashed into the water off Cancun.

Related:
Cruel Irony: Maui Officials Were Attending FEMA Disaster Training as Blazes Began - Report

In November 2019, a Texas gender reveal stunt went wrong according to NBC News.

The plane was supposed to fly low to drop 350 gallons of pink water as part of the event.

That part went fine, but afterward, the engine stalled, leading to a crash that left one of the two people aboard injured.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




'Fight Fire with Fire': Trump Calls on Republican DAs and AGs to Get Up Off the Mat
Fed Court Permits Doctor's Lawsuit Alleging FDA Exceeded Its Authority with Anti-Ivermectin Campaign
Plane Crashes During Gender Reveal Stunt, Partygoers Oblivious to Deadly Event Right Behind Them
Watch: Dr. Phil Warns Ted Cruz That Dangerous 'Chaos' Agents Are 'Targeting' Kids with Algorithms
Unearthed Princess Diana Audio Exposes Troubling Times, Thoughts on Marriage and Baby Harry
See more...

Conversation