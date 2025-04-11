Plane Crashes Near Florida Airport - Footage Shows Harrowing Aftermath

Three people were killed Friday when a small private plane crashed in Boca Raton, Florida.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Cessna 310 with three people aboard crashed around 10:20 a.m., according to WTVJ-TV.

The crash came not long after the Tallahassee-bound plane took off from Boca Raton Airport.

“Possible plane crash right outside my office today. Shook the whole building,” a poster wrote on social media platform X.

Possible plane crash right outside my office today. Shook the whole building. Unfortunately I’m certain lives were lost here today. Thoughts and prayers to anyone who survived and the families of those who didn’t. If you’re in @CityBocaRaton stay away from military trail near… pic.twitter.com/C1Zu2WCxHT — D on X (@DrDronezChannel) April 11, 2025

“Unfortunately I’m certain lives were lost here today. Thoughts and prayers to anyone who survived and the families of those who didn’t,” the poster wrote.

Dillon Smith said he saw the plane flying “extremely low” near his office, according to ABC News.

“I saw the plane, basically, turn, come back, and I heard it and saw it go over our building,” Smith said.

A small plane has crashed onto the Tri-Rail tracks in Boca Raton near Interstate 95 and shutting down traffic on Friday, authorities said. https://t.co/eljTsx7gX1 — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 11, 2025

The plane then came back. “It was looking like maybe it was going toward the airport,” he said.

“I just saw it drop below the trees” and “heard a boom,” Smith said.

Smith said the windows of his office shook and he saw a “fireball.”

Video of the aftermath showed debris strewn across a highway.

We’re following reports of a crash of a small aircraft in Boca Raton. ADS-B data indicates the aircraft is Cessna 310R N8930N. The aircraft appears to have been trying to return to BCT shortly after takeoff. https://t.co/x1B6JOorFw pic.twitter.com/oHzGw9eVU8 — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) April 11, 2025

Flightradar24 indicated that the plane had been flying a convoluted flight path before it crashed.

The plane caught fire after the crash, with vehicles burned as well as the plane.

Boca Raton police closed off streets.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: N. Military Trail is closed between NW 19th St. and Butts Rd. due to small aircraft crash. I-95 overpass at Glades Rd. is also closed eastbound and westbound. Avoid the Area. pic.twitter.com/U0XjnSd76O — Boca Raton Police (@BocaPolice) April 11, 2025

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

