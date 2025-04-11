Share
News

Plane Crashes Near Florida Airport - Footage Shows Harrowing Aftermath

 By Jack Davis  April 11, 2025 at 10:48am
Share

Three people were killed Friday when a small private plane crashed in Boca Raton, Florida.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Cessna 310 with three people aboard crashed around 10:20 a.m., according to WTVJ-TV.

The crash came not long after the Tallahassee-bound plane took off from Boca Raton Airport.

“Possible plane crash right outside my office today. Shook the whole building,” a poster wrote on social media platform X.

“Unfortunately I’m certain lives were lost here today. Thoughts and prayers to anyone who survived and the families of those who didn’t,” the poster wrote.

Dillon Smith said he saw the plane flying “extremely low” near his office, according to ABC News.

“I saw the plane, basically, turn, come back, and I heard it and saw it go over our building,” Smith said.

The plane then came back. “It was looking like maybe it was going toward the airport,” he said.

“I just saw it drop below the trees” and “heard a boom,” Smith said.

Smith said the windows of his office shook and he saw a “fireball.”

Related:
Flight Tracker Shows Erratic, Unexplainable Pattern Minutes Before Florida Plane Crash

Video of the aftermath showed debris strewn across a highway.

Flightradar24 indicated that the plane had been flying a convoluted flight path before it crashed.

The plane caught fire after the crash, with vehicles burned as well as the plane.

Boca Raton police closed off streets.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Another Elite University Finds Out Trump Wasn't Joking and Loses $4 Million in Funding
Social Security Overseer Refused to Help Weed Migrants Out of the System, Then Security Showed Up
Flight Tracker Shows Erratic, Unexplainable Pattern Minutes Before Florida Plane Crash
Aliakbar Mohammed Amin Arrested After Allegedly Threatening Life of POTUS, Administration Officials
Pilot Made Call Minutes Before Helicopter Crashed Into Hudson River, Killing Executive and His Family
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation