Plane Crashes in Populated California Neighborhood - Large Blaze Reported, Hazmat on Scene

 By Bryan Chai  May 22, 2025 at 7:17am
Massive destruction can come in small packages — or airplanes — apparently.

In an escalating situation that apparently required the presence of hazmat teams, a neighborhood in San Diego was turned upside down after a small plane crashed into it.

According to KNSD-TV, a small plane flying towards Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport crashed into the Murphy Canyon neighborhood early Thursday morning.

The outlet reported that the incident occurred “around 3:47 a.m. in the 3100 block of Salmon Street near the Tierrasanta neighborhood.”

Of note, the neighborhood is primarily used for military housing.

The San Diego Police Department acknowledged the incident in a post to X, warning travelers and commuters to avoid the area “while crews work.”

San Diego Fire-Rescue Division Chief Dan Eddy provided further details to KNSD, though he was unclear on the extent of the injuries or if there were any deaths.

(Police have also not confirmed any injuries or death totals, according to an even more recent report from The National News Desk.)

“We have not transported anyone from the scene so far,” Eddy said.

The fire chief continued, explaining just how involved this operation had become due to large blazes and concerns “all over the place.”

“There are multiple cars engulfed. We have jet fuel all over the place,” he explained. According to a report from the Department of Veteran Affairs, while more studies are needed, exposure to jet fuel has been linked to negative effects on the nervous system and motor functions.

“We have hazmat on scene, and we asked for more resources. We are also working with the military,” Eddy continued. “The main goal moving forward is to ensure all those houses are cleared and no one is inside.

“Then we will move in the middle where the plane crashed near the cars and search them, then search the plane.”

Local outlets provided harrowing footage of some of the aftermath:





The FAA addressed the incident, per KNSD.

“A Cessna 550 crashed near Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport in California, around 3:45 a.m. local time on Thursday, May 22,” it read. “The number of people on board is unknown at this time. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate. The NSTB will lead the investigation and provide any updates.

“This information is preliminary and subject to change.”

