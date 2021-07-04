Planned Parenthood Blasted by State Supreme Court: No More 'Relationships' with High Schoolers

The Iowa Supreme Court has dealt a major blow to the regional Planned Parenthood affiliate in an ongoing battle over whether the massive abortion provider could be blocked from providing sexual education programs to high school students in the state.

On Wednesday, the conservative-majority high court voted 6-1 to uphold a 2019 law passed by the state legislature that banned Planned Parenthood of the Heartlands from providing its brand of “sex ed,” a term that should really be used loosely when it comes to today’s radical progressive standards for what constitutes sexual health education, to students.

The Des Moines Register reported that the case centered around a 2019 law that directly prohibited Planned Parenthood from applying for two grant programs to teach sexual education in schools. The grant programs, the Community Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention Program and the Personal Responsibility Education Program, are aimed at preventing teen pregnancy.

The abortion giant had previously successfully challenged the law in district court, but the state appealed.

As a condition of the grant funding, entities like Planned Parenthood were prevented from discussing abortion, but the Iowa Supreme Court sided with the legislature’s contention that such a relationship between the clinic and schools could still ultimately still result in the promotion of the organization’s most notorious service, which is, of course, abortion.

“Even if the programs do not include any discussions about abortion, the goals of promoting abstinence and reducing teenage pregnancy could arguably still be undermined when taught by the entity that performs nearly all abortions in Iowa,” Justice Dana Oxley wrote in the majority ruling.

“The state could also be concerned that using abortion providers to deliver sex education programs to teenage students would create relationships between the abortion provider and the students the state does not wish to foster in light of its policy preference for childbirth over abortion,” the ruling also stated.

The New York Post noted that the panel’s lone member of the panel who was appointed by a Democrat, Justice Brent Appel, was also the only dissenter in this case and accused the state legislature of trying to do indirectly, “through unconstitutional conditions,” what “it cannot do directly: namely, attack abortion rights.”

It’s rather ironic that the liberal justice would paint the court case as an attempt to prevent abortion, as though that was somehow not actually the conservative legislators’ primary aim. In fact, making sure abortion isn’t encouraged or promoted in public schools was the whole point.

Abortion should be attacked, and it should be stopped, and it is absolutely within the best interest of the public school children of Iowa to ensure that the state doesn’t foster contact between them and an organization whose primary mission is to help women prevent their babies from being born.

After all, when Planned Parenthood is allowed to promote abortion in schools, we wind up with situations like that the Tacoma (Washington) Public School systems recently found themselves in, when a teacher handed out flyers to middle school students that detailed the age of consent for children as young as 11, as well as when a minor can procure Plan B abortifacient emergency birth control or abortion without parental consent.

In that case, the flyers had supposedly been found in a binder by a teacher who was not aware that they were not necessarily approved teaching materials by the school — and the school had a lot of apologizing to do when angry parents found out that their children had been handed the jaw-dropping material.

Of course, while it’s astounding that any adult would think such material was appropriate to hand out to kids in the first place, there’s truly no one else to blame but the people who originally thought it was a good idea to let the nation’s biggest abortion provider teach sex ed to public school children.

When students are receiving lessons from Planned Parenthood, in their classroom, as sanctioned by the state and the school, why wouldn’t they be led to believe that the organization’s mission is moral?

Planned Parenthood is one of the primary supporters of so-called Comprehensive Sexuality Education which, far beyond simply educating teens on the risks of STDs or how to properly use a condom, has been known to provide material that promotes radical gender theory, the promotion of LGBT lifestyles, and even graphic details on various fetishes including BDSM and even “blood play.”

The organization also actively opposes abstinence education; its political arm, Planned Parenthood Action Committee, openly calls for supporters to “fight against abstinence-only-until-marriage/SRA programs and advocate for sex education laws and funding that support the full range of sex education topics that young people need” on their website.

When such an organization is allowed to go into schools and actually promote the idea that it’s OK to have sex outside the safety and sanctity of marriage, where else do you think kids are going to turn if they find themselves pregnant?

Planned Parenthood’s brand of sex education certainly does not need to overtly promote abortion to children in order to be harmful. An organization that is so wholly committed to providing and profiting from a procedure that murders unborn children in the womb in the name of women’s empowerment has a fundamentally immoral, it’s even quite fair to say wholly evil, perspective on sex, procreation, and safety.

They ought to be kicked out of schools across the land and cut off from all public funding for good.

