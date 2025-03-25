Planned Parenthood CEO Freaks Out as Trump Admin Prepares to Enact Major Funding Freeze: Report

The Trump administration will freeze funds going to various organizations, including Planned Parenthood, as it reviews whether the money was earmarked for diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts.

President Donald Trump issued an executive order on his first day in office directing federal government agencies to no longer fund DEI programs, according to a Tuesday report from The Wall Street Journal.

A total of $120 million was slated to still go out this year to support what are known as Title X grants for “family planning,” according to the Journal.

“Planned Parenthood clinics in about a dozen states were set to receive roughly $20 million in family-planning grants this year,” the outlet said.

The funding freeze has not been made public yet, but the administration is expected to make the announcement perhaps as early as this week.

BREAKING: The Trump admin will be defunding Planned Parenthood of tens of millions in Title X grants, per WSJ. Planned Parenthood killed nearly 400,000 babies last year. HUGE WIN from President Trump! @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/cObrnda9rj — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) March 25, 2025

Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, told the Journal, “The Trump-Vance-Musk administration wants to shut down Planned Parenthood health centers by any means necessary, and they’ll end people’s access to birth control, cancer screenings, STI testing and treatment, and more to do it.”

This is the way Planned Parenthood plays the game, saying the federal money only goes toward health tests, cancer screenings, and similar programs, while downplaying, in this context, that it is the leading abortion provider in the country.

Should there be a ban on federal funding to Planned Parenthood? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (930 Votes) No: 2% (18 Votes)

Money is, of course, fungible, so any federal funds supposedly earmarked for non-abortion services frees up other money Planned Parenthood receives from other sources to promote and conduct abortions.

In October 2021, the Biden administration’s Department of Health and Human Services issued a rule reversing a Trump ban on abortion referrals through federally funded clinics like Planned Parenthood.

“This rule is a step forward for family planning care as it aims to strengthen and restore our nation’s Title X program,” then-HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement at the time.

But days after taking office in January, Trump issued an executive order “to end the use of Federal taxpayer dollars to fund or promote elective abortion.”

“The Order recognizes that, for nearly five decades, Congress has enacted the Hyde Amendment and a series of additional laws to protect taxpayers from being forced to pay for abortion. Contrary to this longstanding commonsense policy, the previous administration embedded federal funding of elective abortion in a wide variety of government programs,” the White House noted.

Other pro-life actions Trump took included reinstating and expanding on “the Mexico City Policy, ensuring that taxpayer money is not used to fund abortion globally.”

Further, the president “issued a rule preventing Title X taxpayer funding” from subsidizing the abortion industry.

Cutting off all funding to Planned Parenthood would do that quite nicely. But for now, depriving the abortion provider of $20 million in taxpayer funds is a good first step.

For all the talk last year that Trump was going soft on abortion when he did not come out in support of a nationwide federal ban, he is building on the pro-life record of his first term.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.