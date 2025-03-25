Share
Commentary
Alexis McGill Johnson speaks onstage during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's 53rd Annual Legislative Conference National Town Hall at Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Sept. 12, 2024, in Washington, D.C.
Commentary
Alexis McGill Johnson speaks onstage during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's 53rd Annual Legislative Conference National Town Hall at Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Sept. 12, 2024, in Washington, D.C. (Leigh Vogel / Getty Images for Congressional Black Caucus Foundation)

Planned Parenthood CEO Freaks Out as Trump Admin Prepares to Enact Major Funding Freeze: Report

 By Randy DeSoto  March 25, 2025 at 2:27pm
Share

The Trump administration will freeze funds going to various organizations, including Planned Parenthood, as it reviews whether the money was earmarked for diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts.

President Donald Trump issued an executive order on his first day in office directing federal government agencies to no longer fund DEI programs, according to a Tuesday report from The Wall Street Journal.

A total of $120 million was slated to still go out this year to support what are known as Title X grants for “family planning,” according to the Journal.

“Planned Parenthood clinics in about a dozen states were set to receive roughly $20 million in family-planning grants this year,” the outlet said.

The funding freeze has not been made public yet, but the administration is expected to make the announcement perhaps as early as this week.

Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, told the Journal, “The Trump-Vance-Musk administration wants to shut down Planned Parenthood health centers by any means necessary, and they’ll end people’s access to birth control, cancer screenings, STI testing and treatment, and more to do it.”

This is the way Planned Parenthood plays the game, saying the federal money only goes toward health tests, cancer screenings, and similar programs, while downplaying, in this context, that it is the leading abortion provider in the country.

Should there be a ban on federal funding to Planned Parenthood?

Money is, of course, fungible, so any federal funds supposedly earmarked for non-abortion services frees up other money Planned Parenthood receives from other sources to promote and conduct abortions.

In October 2021, the Biden administration’s Department of Health and Human Services issued a rule reversing a Trump ban on abortion referrals through federally funded clinics like Planned Parenthood.

“This rule is a step forward for family planning care as it aims to strengthen and restore our nation’s Title X program,” then-HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement at the time.

But days after taking office in January, Trump issued an executive order “to end the use of Federal taxpayer dollars to fund or promote elective abortion.”

“The Order recognizes that, for nearly five decades, Congress has enacted the Hyde Amendment and a series of additional laws to protect taxpayers from being forced to pay for abortion. Contrary to this longstanding commonsense policy, the previous administration embedded federal funding of elective abortion in a wide variety of government programs,” the White House noted.

Related:
Struggling Planned Parenthood to Shut Down Prominent Manhattan Location, Begs for More Taxpayer Money

Other pro-life actions Trump took included reinstating and expanding on “the Mexico City Policy, ensuring that taxpayer money is not used to fund abortion globally.”

Further, the president “issued a rule preventing Title X taxpayer funding” from subsidizing the abortion industry.

Cutting off all funding to Planned Parenthood would do that quite nicely. But for now, depriving the abortion provider of $20 million in taxpayer funds is a good first step.

For all the talk last year that Trump was going soft on abortion when he did not come out in support of a nationwide federal ban, he is building on the pro-life record of his first term.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Planned Parenthood CEO Freaks Out as Trump Admin Prepares to Enact Major Funding Freeze: Report
Ukraine and Russia Reach Major Agreement After Meetings with Trump Administration
Trump Weighs In on Adviser Responsible for Text Message Gaffe, Explains How it Happened
'Nazis Got Better Treatment': Obama Judge Launches Unhinged Attack on Trump
Trump Lands $20 Billion Investment from Automotive Giant - Abundance of New American Jobs Incoming
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation