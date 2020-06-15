The political advocacy arm of the nation’s largest abortion provider announced its endorsement on Monday of former Vice President Joe Biden in his bid to become president of the United States.

“This is literally a life and death election,” said Acting President of Planned Parenthood Alexis McGill Johnson ahead of the announcement, according to NPR. “We felt like we can’t endure another four years of Trump; we have to do everything we can to get him out of office.”

Planned Parenthood has repeatedly emphasized that the organization is opposing President Donald Trump at all costs, praising Biden’s record on sexual and reproductive health care and noting that “when he left the Senate, he had a 100 percent voting record from Planned Parenthood Action Fund.”

“We need leadership that fights for our health, our rights, and our lives,” McGill Johnson said in an email announcement, referencing the coronavirus pandemic, abortion restrictions, and systemic racism. “We can’t afford four more years of Trump. That’s why Planned Parenthood Action Fund is endorsing Vice President Joe Biden for President of the United States.”

“Donald Trump is dangerous,” she added. “We must do everything we can to get him out of office this November.”

TRENDING: Fire Breaks Out Near Seattle 'Autonomous Zone,' Protesters Reportedly Left with No Choice But To Phone City for Help

Biden has taken a hard left stance on abortion access during the 2020 presidential campaign, but his present stances on abortion are a major shift from his past positions on the issue.

As early as 1973, 30-year-old Biden said that the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade had gone “too far,” according to The New York Times.

In March 1982, Biden helped lawmakers pass an amendment to allow states to overturn Roe through the Senate Judiciary Committee — an amendment that the National Abortion Rights Action League called “the most devastating attack yet on abortion rights.”

“I’m probably a victim, or a product, however you want to phrase it, of my background,” Biden said at the time, according to The New York Times, referring his Catholic faith as the reason he voted for the amendment. The Catholic Church teaches that abortion is a “crime against human life.”

Do you think President Trump will be re-elected in November? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Biden told the Catholic Diocese Newspaper in March 1986 that “abortion is wrong from the moment of conception.”

He also encouraged the National Conference of Catholic Bishops in their fight against abortion, saying that the “most effective pro-life groups are those who keep trying to push back the frontier.”

And as recently as 2006, Biden said, “I do not view abortion as a choice and a right.”

Biden supported the Hyde Amendment, which bans the use of federal funding for abortion except in cases of rape, incest, or if the mother’s life is in danger, up until June 2019.

Biden’s campaign confirmed to NBC on June 5, 2019, that though he supports Roe v. Wade, he still supported Hyde.

RELATED: ‘Victory For Conscience In America’: Trump Admin Issues Huge Decision on Abortion and Sex Discrimination

The statement was greeted with strong backlash from pro-abortion groups, left-wing activists, and Biden’s fellow candidates.

Executive Director of the Planned Parenthood Action Fund Kelley Robinson warned Biden on Twitter that his stance alienated him from the Democratic Party.

Within 24 hours of reaffirming his support for Hyde, Biden announced on June 6 that he could “no longer support an amendment” that cuts off abortion funding.

The former vice president cited attacks on abortion legislation from GOP lawmakers as a reason for his switch.

Planned Parenthood did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation on Biden’s quick change in position on Hyde.

Biden has since presented himself as an avid supporter of abortion access, promising to codify Roe v. Wade, require judicial nominees to support Roe as settled law, repeal the Hyde Amendment, require private insurers to cover contraception, repeal the “domestic gag rule,” and preserve and protect federal funding for Planned Parenthood, according to a November survey of the then-Democratic presidential candidates conducted by The New York Times.

Biden also said in the survey he would not even consider a running mate who opposes abortion access.

“Joe Biden firmly believes that women have a constitutional right to choose. Roe v. Wade is the law of the land, and should not be overturned,” a spokesman for Biden said in a statement to the Times in November.

The spokesman added that “Vice President Biden has fought for women’s right to choose throughout his career,” and cited examples of Biden’s pro-abortion efforts in the Senate. The statement did not include any mention of Biden’s previous pro-life votes.

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the DCNF.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.