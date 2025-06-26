Planned Parenthood Facing 'Catastrophic Consequences' After Supreme Court Rules Against Group

Thursday morning saw a flurry of decisions and updates from the Supreme Court of the United States.

Many were helpfully captured in a long thread by legal expert Jonathan Turley on X, who chronicled the rapid-fire announcements.

Buried in that thread was a key decision that SCOTUS made in the case of Medina v. Planned Parenthood South Atlantic.

…The Court considered whether there is a private right of action for people to challenge South Carolina’s decision to end Planned Parenthood’s participation in the state’s Medicaid program. The Court says no. Medicaid laws do not give an unambiguous right to bring a federal… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 26, 2025

“We have our second opinion. It is Medina v. Planned Parenthood, an important case that has not drawn as much attention,” Turley explained. “It is written by Justice Gorsuch in a 6-3 opinion.”

Turley further explained: “The Court considered whether there is a private right of action for people to challenge South Carolina’s decision to end Planned Parenthood’s participation in the state’s Medicaid program. The Court says no. Medicaid laws do not give an unambiguous right to bring a federal civil rights action.”

As Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk pointed out, this creates a legal precedent that would prevent taxpayer money from going towards Planned Parenthood.

BREAKING: The Supreme Court has ruled in a 6-3 decision in the Medina v. Planned Parenthood case that state Medicaid programs can DEFUND Planned Parenthood. Huge breakthrough for the cause of life. Planned Parenthood should absolutely NOT receive a dime of taxpayer money. H/T:… pic.twitter.com/766TeWvwC2 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 26, 2025

“Huge breakthrough for the cause of life. Planned Parenthood should absolutely NOT receive a dime of taxpayer money,” Kirk argued.

Because of this — and Planned Parenthood’s own admission — Turley outed the medical organization as the “big loser” of Thursday’s SCOTUS flurry.

The big loser today is Planned Parenthood. The Court ruled in Medina that South Carolina could bar public funding and that there is a right to sue. The group said that this would have “catastrophic consequences,” since one-third of its revenue comes from government funding… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 26, 2025

“The big loser today is Planned Parenthood,” Turley argued. “The Court ruled in Medina that South Carolina could bar public funding and that there is a right to sue.

“The group said that this would have ‘catastrophic consequences,’ since one-third of its revenue comes from government funding.”

The 6-3 Supreme Court ruling (Justices Ketanji Brown Jackson, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan dissented) saw Justice Neil Gorsuch write the opinion.

“[Planned Parenthood] argued that South Carolina’s exclusion of Planned Parenthood from its Medicaid program violated the any-qualified-provider provision,” Gorsuch wrote.

(Gorsuch describes the “any-qualified-provider” provision as such: “This case involves the any-qualified-provider provision … which requires States to ensure that ‘any individual eligible for medical assistance . . . may obtain’ it ‘from any [provider] qualified to perform the service . . . who undertakes to provide’ it.”)

The majority of the Supreme Court clearly did not think that there was some sort of any-qualified-provider provision violation, much to the chagrin of the three female liberal justices.

The Alliance Defending Freedom argued this case.

