Planned Parenthood Formally Accused of Breaking Federal Law to Help Kamala Harris

A pro-life group has accused Planned Parenthood of breaking Internal Revenue Service rules in supporting Vide President Kamala Harris during her failed presidential campaign.

An official complaint has been filed with the IRS by 40 Days for Life, saying it has information about “potentially prohibited political activities that may impact the tax-exempt status” of Planned Parenthood in Florida, according to Fox News.

“This is one of the many violations we’ve seen Planned Parenthood do, because we’re physically at these abortion facilities, holding peaceful vigils and offering medical alternatives to abortion. And so because we’re out there, you know, at over 1,700 locations, we see a lot of things that Planned Parenthood does,” 40 Days for Life CEO Shawn Carney said.

“This was clearly noticeable. They were giving out flyers that said Tim Walz Tuesdays, which doesn’t sound like the greatest time in the world, but nevertheless, they were promoting all these events of hosting Walz-Harris campaign events and providing their space to do that, which, of course, they did not do for the Republicans,” he said.

“And you just can’t do that as a 501c3. This is very, very basic,” he said.

Carney noted that no amount of bending the rules could save the Democrats.

“The pro-abortion angle of running on celebrating abortion was a dismal failure for the Harris-Waltz campaign,” he said.

Carney said, the group is “hoping and pushing the Trump administration to take up that investigation because now we have two violations.”

Both allegations “were obviously against the Trump administration and were heavily politically partisan towards the Democrats, which, of course, as nonprofits, you just can’t do,” Carney said.

The group is rallying support for a petition to have action taken against Planned Parenthood.

“Once again, it appears the abortion giant is using YOUR tax dollars to get its powerful friends elected,” 40 Days for Life posted on its website.

“This is the SECOND complaint we’ve filed just in the last few months … and another reason Planned Parenthood doesn’t deserve another dime out of your paycheck,” the group posted.

The group made its initial complaint against Planned Parenthood in August, when it alleged that Planned Parenthood of Great Rivers, Illinois, crossed the line by parking its mobile van near the Democratic National Convention, according to the Christian Post.

The complaint said that parking the van near the convention amounted to a political endorsement of Democrats.

“Planned Parenthood’s mobile clinic(s)’ presence and provision of free services juxtapose its/their tax-exempt privilege against a politically charged environment,” the group’s letter to the IRS said. “They are clear indicators of political endorsement or opposition of particular candidates and parties.”

