Planned Parenthood-Funded Lawmaker Proposes Bill Allowing Abortion Until Moment of Birth

Democratic Virginia House Delegate Kathy Tran represents the people of the 42nd district of Virginia — unless those people are unborn.

Tran has introduced a bill that would “eliminate restrictions on abortion in Virginia and would permit abortions to be performed right up to the moment of birth,” according to CNS News.

The new bill has the backing of Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, and is called the “Repeal Act” because it removes all existing restrictions on abortion in Virginia.

Included in the Repeal Act are the removal of restrictions on abortion in the last three months of pregnancy, removal of informed consent and the removal of clinic safety requirements.

The bill rolls back pro-life measures including requiring doctors to provide the woman an ultrasound, as well as requiring a 24-hour waiting period before the abortion. It will also allow the abortions to take place in outpatient clinics.

TRENDING: Sen. Graham Demands To Know Whether FBI Tipped Off CNN to Stone Raid

“The bill eliminates the requirement that two other physicians certify that a third-trimester abortion is necessary to prevent the woman’s death or impairment of her mental or physical health, as well as the need to find that any such impairment to the woman’s health would be substantial and irremediable,” Virginia Legislative Information System’s official summary of the bill states.

“The bill also removes language classifying facilities that perform five or more first-trimester abortions per month as hospitals for the purpose of complying with regulations establishing minimum standards for hospitals.”

In 2017, Tran received thousands of dollars in a campaign donation from America’s largest abortion provider, Planned Parenthood, according to Vote Smart’s campaign finance report on the delegate. She also received a combined $5,000 from Tom and Kathy Steyer, leftist billionaire activists from California.

When questioned by Subcommittee Chair, Delegate Todd Gilbert, about how long far into the pregnancy Tran’s bill allowed for an abortion to take place, the delegate reluctantly admitted that the bill allows for an abortion while a woman is in labor.

“So how late in the third trimester could a physician perform an abortion if he indicated it would impair the mental health of the woman?” Gilbert asked.

Tran initially dodged the question, citing that the abortion could take place due to mental or physical health.

Gilbert again asked how far into the pregnancy a woman could request an abortion, and whether it could be done during active labor.

Tran again attempted to put the burden of the decision on the doctor, saying that “it’s a decision that … the physician and the woman would make.”

RELATED: VA Governor Doubles Down on Abortion Comments, ‘I Don’t Have Any Regrets’

However, after Gilbert again asked whether a woman could ask the doctor to abort the child while in the process of being born, Tran confirmed, “My bill would allow that, yes.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.