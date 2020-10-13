Planned Parenthood Gets Hostile Over Amy Coney Barrett Quoting Legendary President at Hearing

If this is the best her opponents can come up with, Amy Coney Barrett is a lock for the Supreme Court.

Of all the vested interests with an eye on the Barrett confirmation hearings that entered their second day on Tuesday, the abortionists at Planned Parenthood have to be one of the most vigilant, considering their business model is basically built on providing the murderous service leftists are terrified Barrett’s presence on the court would endanger.

An attack on Barrett from that direction isn’t only expected, it’s practically demanded by the knee-jerk politics of progressives at the moment. What wasn’t expected was the astounding ignorance that attack would unveil.

In a Twitter post published Tuesday, Planned Parenthood Action, the political arm of the nation’s largest abortion provider, decided to imply Barrett is some kind of bigot for quoting John Adams, the second president of the United States and one of the most brilliant of the brilliant minds among the Founding Fathers.

TRENDING: Joe Biden Slurs His Way Through Opening Remarks: 'Because Uh, by Cause It's Ellen General Motors'

“Fun fact: The phrase that Barrett used ‘we are a government of laws, not of men’ is one that Scalia used often and was also used in Chief Justice Roberts’s opinion disagreeing that the Constitution protects marriage equality (Obergefell), which Scalia joined,” the tweet stated.

Yes, well, Barrett did use the phrase in her opening statement to the Senate Judiciary Committee (CNN has the transcript here).

And Chief Justice John Roberts did use it in dissenting in the Obergefell decision — the 2015 ruling that legalized homosexual marriage pretty much on the grounds that then-Justice Anthony Kennedy felt like it (and the court’s liberal wing was behaving with its typical lawlessness).

“Government of laws…” is also one of the most common phrases in American politics. While it was originally coined for the Massachusetts state constitution, according to the Cato Institute, it has applied traditionally to the country as a whole, since it perfectly describes a nation that is dedicated to a society built on laws that apply to all, not the whims of a royal class (or even celebrity elites with huge Twitter followings).

It’s a John Adams quote, you godless monstrosities. pic.twitter.com/GxaMR6BtHA — Miguel de la Cruz (@DiablitoDeOro) October 13, 2020

It’s tough to tell which is worse: That Planned Parenthood appeared ignorant of a staple of American political discussions, or that it considered belief in the supremacy of law to be somehow disqualifying in a candidate for the highest court in the land.

Either way, the response on social media had to be pure torture for the liberal sacred cow.

Fun fact: Planned Parenthood doesn’t recognize a fairly common quote from one of the Founding Fathers when they see one. Also, they kill babies for money. — Maggie (@TheBigMRanch) October 13, 2020

RELATED: MSNBC Hosts Praise Judge Amy Coney Barrett for Her Answer on George Floyd Question

It is attributed to The Deacon’s son from Braintree, Massachusetts in 1780. One of our best VP’s (and most impactful founders) without whom we would still have a Queen, Idiots. — Wayward Fisherman 👣 (@no_1_special__) October 13, 2020

It must be exhausting the non stop looking for thing to be offended by instead of, oh I don’t know…. living life. Oh sorry planned parenthood, really poor choice of words on my part — Andrews Dad (@Andrew_Dad) October 13, 2020

It’s also — and this should be important even to the infanticidal mob at Planned Parenthood — such an apt description of the nation the United States is intended to be that it’s frequently used by politicians of both parties.

Fun facts: This is a quote from John Adams, our nation’s second president. Senator Dick Durbin said it in 2007. Senator Chuck Schumer said it earlier this year. President Obama quoted it in 2009. Joe Biden quoted it in 1986 and 1989 and 2007. You’re embarrassing yourselves. pic.twitter.com/MEdsD2Le06 — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) October 13, 2020

So you will no longer endorse Joe Biden? pic.twitter.com/rkguSrY6Jp — @Flkittie 2👮🏽‍♂️👮🏼‍♂️ (@KittieGianelli) October 13, 2020

One of the more troubling aspects of social media during the Trump years is that just about any idiocy displayed by liberals will find its defenders among the Twitterati, just as literally anything President Donald Trump or a prominent Republican says or does will be subject to scurrilous attacks.

But Planned Parenthood’s tweet apparently left even the group’s most ardent, bloodthirsty defenders speechless.

Do you think Amy Coney Barrett is going to be confirmed? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (447 Votes) 0% (1 Votes)

Through post after scornful post on Tuesday, Twitter users mocked Planned Parenthood’s ethics, morality and intelligence.

There are plenty of brains behind Planned Parenthood — an organization built so obviously on evil can’t embed its way into American culture without a certain amount of intellectual ability. But as far as ethics and morality goes, it would be tough to name a more bankrupt group.

In that regard, it has a lot in common with the modern Democratic Party, which has spent the Trump years attempting to make a mockery of Adams’ basic formulation of American government, perverting every institution of American life in a relentless attack on the man who happens to occupy the presidency at the moment.

But it collapsed on itself in the “Russia collusion” hoax (and the fallout continues to this day), it failed to stop the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court nomination, it disgraced the Congress of the United States with a sham impeachment attempt and now it’s trying to stop an eminently qualified Amy Coney Barrett from a seat on the high court.

But if Democrats can’t do better than this, or any of the other empty attacks they’ve thrown up so far, Barrett is a lock for the court – and this country of laws will be better for it.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.