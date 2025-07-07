Planned Parenthood to Lose Staggering $1 Billion in Taxpayer Dollars

The “Big Beautiful Bill” carries bad news for Planned Parenthood.

The bill bans federal Medicaid funding for supporting services provided by Planned Parenthood for a year, according to Time magazine.

The exact amount of the impact is uncertain. According to Politico. Planned Parenthood outlets gets about $792 million per year in federal funding , a total that includes Medicaid.

In its reporting, the Guardian estimated the loss at $700 million from the clause on the bill that bars healthcare non-profits that abort babies and that grabbed at least $800,000 in federal funding in 2023 from receiving Medicaid funds. Some social media reports put the loss at $1 billion.

🚨 BREAKING: After Trump’s signature, Planned Parenthood will lose close to $1 BILLION in taxpayer dollars, and nearly 200 facilities could close, CEO says it’s “existential.” Huge victory. “We’re facing a reality of the impact on shutting down almost half of abortion-providing… pic.twitter.com/lnRGlgBCu5 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 3, 2025

Planned Parenthood CEO Alexis McGill Johnson indicated the consequences were serious.

“We are facing down the reality that nearly 200 health centers are at risk of closure. We’re facing a reality of the impact on shutting down almost half of abortion-providing health centers,” she said.

As noted by Time, the initial bill that passed the house would have imposed the Medicaid ban for 10 years, but had to be reduced to one year to meet the approval of Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough.

The Hyde Amendment already bans federal funding from paying for abortions, which are not covered by Medicaid. However, Medicaid dollars fund other services Planned Parenthood provides.

BREAKING: Planned Parenthood set to lose close to $1 billion in taxpayer dollars, and nearly 200 facilities face closure. — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) July 3, 2025

“It’s the biggest victory since the Dobbs decision,” president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America Marjorie Dannenfelser told National Review, referring to the court decision that overturned the Roe v. Wade ruling.

“So much corruption, so much harms to women over time, and so many years where we just kept funding them every single year. . . . 2025 is the beginning of the end.”

“It’s a moment to be excited, celebrate,” she said.

“And while we’re celebrating a negative, yes — we’re not going to fund something horrible — now we can also put everything we’ve got into doing something positive for women and children,” she said.

Republican Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee said pro-life legislators did not like having the 10-year ban scaled back, but said they will keep working toward that goal.

“We’re going to work on it because that’s a moving target,” Burchett said, noting that President Donald Trump is on their side.

“The president reaffirmed his position on that, and he’s going to work with us on any discomfort on that. If we need to put any more legislation in, then we’ll do just that,” he said.

