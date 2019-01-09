Planned Parenthood President Admits ‘Core Mission’ Is Abortion

Planned Parenthood’s president, Dr. Leana Wen, admitted on Twitter that the company’s “core mission” is providing abortions.

Wen’s Tuesday tweet stated that, “First, our core mission is providing, protecting and expanding access to abortion and reproductive health care.”

“We will never back down from that fight – it’s a fundamental human right and women’s lives are at stake.”

The doctor’s statement was part of a series of tweets voicing her disapproval of the title of a Buzzfeed article for which she was interviewed.

“I am always happy to do interviews, but these headlines completely misconstrue my vision for Planned Parenthood,” Wen said.

She was referencing the article titled “Planned Parenthood’s New President Wants To Focus On Nonabortion Healthcare.”

The article focused on the other aspects of Planned Parenthood outside of abortion, which has been the political focus of the company in recent years.

“People aren’t coming to Planned Parenthood to make a political statement,” Wen told BuzzFeed News during her December interview.

“They’re coming because they need their vaccinations. They need their well woman exams. They’re getting HIV tests.”

“What we will always be here to do is provide abortion access as part of the full spectrum of reproductive health care, it’s who we are.

“But we also recognize that for so many of our patients we are their only source of health care.”

The article focused on Wen’s ideas for expansion:

“Wen’s idea to turn more Planned Parenthood affiliates into one-stop shops where you can come in for birth control, STI tests, or an abortion …” BuzzFeed reported.

The left-leaning publication’s assessment of the abortion giant’s agenda aligns with arguments made to keep government funding for Planned Parenthood.

Wen’s acknowledgment of the primary purpose of Planned Parenthood flies in the face of what has been reported by CNN, Politico and The New York Times, who have all pushed the narrative that only three percent of the services provided by Planned Parenthood pertained to termination of the unborn.

