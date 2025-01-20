Cecile Richards, the former president of Planned Parenthood, died on Monday morning at the age of 67 after succumbing to an aggressive form of brain cancer.

A statement from the family of Richards, who led the pro-abortion organization between 2006 and 2018, said that she “passed away at home, surrounded by her family and her ever-loyal dog, Ollie.”

“Our hearts are broken today but no words can do justice to the joy she brought to our lives,” the statement said. “We are grateful to the doctors and health care workers who provided her excellent care and the friends, family, and well-wishers who have been by her side during this challenging time.”

The family also subtly commended her efforts to increase the legality and prevalence of abortion in the United States.

“It’s not hard to imagine future generations one day asking: ‘When there was so much at stake for our country, what did you do?’ The only acceptable answer is: ‘Everything we could.’”

Planned Parenthood enabled the death of roughly four million babies at the hands of their own parents during the 12-year tenure of Richards.

The abortion advocate “transformed the organization into a modern political powerhouse that is the face of America’s abortion politics,” according to a 2020 analysis from the Heritage Foundation.

Richards also oversaw an increase in excess revenue at Planned Parenthood. The extent to which revenue surpassed expenses multiplied fivefold between 2006 and 2018.

Net assets doubled under Richards over the same time period, as did the amount of taxpayer money Planned Parenthood took from government sources. Private donations meanwhile tripled.

“During Cecile Richards’ tenure, Planned Parenthood commanded an increasing share of the overall U.S. abortion market — nearly doubling both the number of active individual contributors and the amount of government funding it receives, as well as seeing an increase in private donations by nearly 200 percent,” the Heritage Foundation added.

Richards continued to support abortion through her final years, saying in an interview with CNN anchor Anderson Cooper last summer that she spent her life “doing work that was rewarding.”

Planned Parenthood Federation of America and Planned Parenthood Action Fund both honored Richards after news broke of her death, asserting in a statement that they are “heartbroken to lose a giant in the fight for reproductive freedom,” according to a report from CNN.

“In her 12 devoted years of service to our organization, Cecile brought Planned Parenthood Federation of America to new heights in our health care, education, and advocacy work,” the entities said.

“She led us through fights that transformed the reproductive health and rights landscape and made Planned Parenthood Action Fund the advocacy and political force that it remains to this day.”

Now-former President Joe Biden said in the final hours of his administration that Richards was a “leader of utmost character” who “fought for the dignity of workers, defended and advanced women’s reproductive rights and equality.”

Biden recently granted Richards the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the United States.

