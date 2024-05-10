Planned Parenthood Worker Texts a Pastor and Gets More Than She Bargained For

A Christian preacher responded with grace and compassion to a Planned Parenthood text by offering to engage in an open dialogue with the abortion cartel.

Keith Foskey, a pastor at the Sovereign Grace Family Church in Jacksonville, Florida, shared the text exchange Wednesday on the social media platform X.

“This is Adrianna with Planned Parenthood,” the message read. “We know the power of storytelling to protect our repro rights, especially after the 6-week ban ruling.

“Do you have a personal abortion story you’d like to share with the team and the community?”

Instead of scolding or lecturing the abortion advocate, Foskey reacted with kindness and goodwill.

“Adrianna, I’m glad you sent me this message,” the pastor’s text began. “I know you think that what you are doing is good.

“But please hear me when I say that you are asking me to endorse the killing of the weakest and most vulnerable members of our society, pre-born babies. This is a violation of God’s command that we do not murder.”

Foskey then urged the Planned Parenthood representative to reconsider her position on abortion, saying it’s never too late to do the right thing.

“I urge you to please turn from your support of this ungodliness,” he wrote. “I don’t know you personally, but I do know that your soul is in peril if you do not repent and trust in Jesus Christ.

“He provides forgiveness to all who trust in Him. If you want to know more, I am open to having a conversation.”

When planned parenthood texts you… pic.twitter.com/IW1Tm3cHyt — Keith Foskey (@YourCalvinist) May 8, 2024

Foskey earned praise from his followers, who commended his compassionate approach.

“This is a great response,” one person wrote. “Thank you for leading by example.”

This is a great response! Thank you for leading by example. — Jonathan Franzone (@franzone) May 8, 2024

Others agreed, saying Foskey set a great example with his deft handling of the situation.

Excellent response. Keep us posted 🙏🏻 — Zach Lamb (@ZLamb97) May 8, 2024

The TRUTH spoken in love! Fight on brother! — Michele Brookman (@Bunnick) May 8, 2024

That made my day! Thank you Keith — CivEcclyMinded (Cory) (@CivEcclyMinded) May 8, 2024

What an opportunity! Nicely handled. — Ian Smith (@IanTRUSSdm) May 8, 2024

It’s likely the text was an automated message Planned Parenthood sent in the hopes of recruiting donors or foot soldiers for its cause.

That said, it never hurts to respond with decency and class, because you never know who might be influenced by your example.

