Covenant School Shooter's Twisted Final Messages Revealed: 'Something Bad Is About to Happen'

The Nashville, Tennessee, school shooter told a former middle school basketball teammate minutes before entering the school that she planned to die, according to a report Tuesday from local news outlet WTVF-TV.

The shooter, 28-year-old Audrey Hale, attended the Covenant School as a girl but later identified as male.

She told Averianna Patton at 9:57 a.m. in an Instagram direct message that she was going to die, according to WTVF.

“I’m planning to die today,” the transgender shooter wrote. “THIS IS NOT A JOKE!!! You’ll probably hear about me on the news after I die.

“This is my last goodbye. I love you. See you again in another life.”

At 9:57 a.m., a former middle school basketball teammate of Audrey Hale looked at her phone to find a message from The Covenant School shooter on Instagram. https://t.co/JbJET68hj0 — NewsChannel 5 (@NC5) March 28, 2023

At 10:13 a.m., the Nashville Police Department received a call that there was an active shooter at the private Christian elementary school.

Hale shot through the Covenant School doors before firing at and killing three children and three adults.

Nashville Police Department officers engaged with Hale, killing her.

Before attacking the school, she had drawn maps detailing entrance points to the building and had been surveilling the school, authorities said.

Active shooter Audrey Elizabeth Hale drove to Covenant Church/School in her Honda Fit this morning, parked, and shot her way into the building. She was armed with 2 assault-type guns and a 9 millimeter pistol. pic.twitter.com/mIk2pDmCwQ — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 28, 2023

“One day this will make more sense,” the killer wrote to Patton. “I’ve left behind more than enough evidence behind. But something bad is about to happen.”

Hale was carrying two semiautomatic rifles and a handgun, according to law enforcement officials.

After attempting to comfort Hale, Patton alerted the Nashville Davidson County Sheriff’s Office at 10:13 a.m. but did not receive an officer at her home until 3:29 p.m., according to WTVF.

“I know but I don’t want to live,” Hale wrote to Patton after she tried comforting her. “I’m so sorry. I’m not trying to upset you or get attention. I just need to die.”

“After phone calls from friends and Audrey’s name was released as the shooter at Covenant Nashville school, I learned that Audrey was the shooter and that she had reached out to me prior to the shooting,” Patton told the outlet.

“My heart is with all of the families affected and I’m devastated by what has happened,” she said.

The victims of Hale’s attack were identified as students Evelyn Dieckhaus, William Kinney and Hallie Scruggs, all 9 years old; custodian Mike Hill, 61; head of the school Katherine Koonce, 60; and substitute teacher Cynthia Peak, 61.

More than 200 students attend the Covenant School.

