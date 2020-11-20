As the World Health Organization promises that all member nations will have fair access to a COVID-19 vaccine, it’s been revealed that the People’s Republic of China has been busy inoculating over 1,000,000 people against the viral disease.

The effectiveness of the concoction being administered to citizens by the Chinese government is unproven, although it’s claimed that no adverse reactions have been observed so far.

According to the South China Morning Post, government-owned Sinopharm is behind the mysterious vaccine.

Despite the fact that this medicine is still an experimental candidate, those involved with the discovery are declaring it a win for communist China.

“In terms of emergency use, the vaccines were applied to nearly a million people and there has not been a single case of a serious adverse event. People have had only mild symptoms,” Sinopharm chairman Liu Jingzhen told a Chinese media outlet, according to SCMP.

“Until now, all our progress, from research to clinical trials to production and emergency use, we have been leading the world.”

Distributed under the communist regime’s emergency use plan, the company has pushed untested COVID vaccines on people since at least October, according to the Los Angeles Times.

It’s unclear what the exact contents of Sinopharm’s vaccine are, or if any side effects have been discovered.

Given China’s less-than-perfect record of openness about COVID-19, it’s unlikely the truth about either of these will ever come out.

If the Chinese-made vaccine is found to be effective and safe, it could soon become a part of the WHO’s equitable distribution scheme.

The health organization’s plan, dubbed ACT-Accelerator, aims to dole out the vaccine to nations in proportion to their population sizes.

“Equitable distribution is particularly important in the area of vaccines,” the WHO states, “which, if used correctly and equitably, could help to stop the acute phase of the pandemic and allow the rebuilding of our societies and economies.”

“If there is no international plan to manage vaccine distribution fairly, there will be hoarding in some places and life-threatening shortages in others.”

According to the WHO, the initial phase of this program will cover 20 percent of nations’ populations.

While China already appears to have a head start in the race for immunity, it doesn’t appear as though the reckless vaccine distribution will endanger the communist nation’s special relationship with the WHO.

Russia distributed an unproven COVID vaccine candidate of its own earlier this year, although members of the country’s military were the primary recipients.

In America, President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed has worked to push promising vaccine candidates to the forefront, helping to cut through the bureaucracy and red tape that would otherwise make certification a years-long process

So far, Trump’s push to make a safe vaccine quickly has been met with success, pushing America to the forefront in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

