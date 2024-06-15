A Maine mother’s warning against a toxic plant has gone viral, even garnering media coverage across the ocean in the United Kingdom.

Audrey Cain created a Facebook post in July of 2023 about her toddler daughter Ella’s unfortunate experience with wild parsnip, a tall, stemmy plant with delicate yellow flowers.

“I wanted to share this to make others aware especially those with kids,” she wrote.

“Ella has been breaking out in what we thought was poison ivy but it has been discovered it’s coming from this flower-like plant called wild parsnip.

“We have these plants all over our entire property and never knew that these contain a sap that gives you a severe burn.”

WARNING: The following post contains images that some viewers may find disturbing.

Cain’s said Ella’s legs “are now totally scarred from it and we’re hoping her face doesn’t do the same along with her very swollen hand.”

The concerned mother added: “DO NOT let your kids touch these so they don’t have to go through what Ella’s going through.”

Have you been following this story? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 7% (21 Votes) No: 93% (261 Votes)

The story was picked up by U.K. news outlets The Sun and The Daily Mail.

Ella, then two years old, touched the stem of one of the plants and sniffed the flowers while playing in the family’s backyard in Vassalboro, the Sun reported.

“She never picked them, she just smelled one, then she just touched the stems. We didn’t think anything of it,” she told The Sun.

The next morning, Ella had blisters on her skin.

Audrey thought it was poison ivy and applied chamomile lotion.

She grew worried when the small blisters became large burns across the girl’s arms, legs and face.

Audrey did some research and discovered the wild parsnip plant contains a toxic sap that can cause phytophotodermatitis, which prevents the skin from being able to protect against the sun, leading to extensive burns when exposed to the sun’s rays.

“It was heartbreaking seeing her in so much pain with these burns all over her,” Audrey said.

They ended up having to keep Ella’s skin covered and had her play in shaded areas the rest of the summer.

“I was worried she would be scarred for life, but I think using vitamin E oil when she was in the healing stages really helped because she doesn’t have any scarring.”

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.