Plastic Surgeon: 'The View' Hosts Are 'Fully-Botoxed' with $30,000 Worth of Injections but a Single Host Is 'Clean'

Most episodes of “The View” end up devolving into some kind of shouty-fest. However, behind the scenes, there’s one thing that a doctor in cosmetic surgery says five of the six apparently agree on: Injecting a neurotoxic protein into your face every few months to reduce wrinkles is a darned good thing.

In an interview with the U.S. Sun published Monday, cosmetic surgeon Dr. Richard Westreich said that, in his opinion, the co-hosts of “The View” are “fully Botoxed,” with Whoopi Goldberg being the only exception.

Westreich, who hasn’t treated the women himself but drew his conclusions from videos, estimated the co-hosts collectively spend up to $30,000 per year on the treatments.

Why does this matter? Well, in an ideal universe, “The View” itself wouldn’t matter — but among a certain set of females with 1) nothing better to do at 11 a.m. on a weekday morning than listen to the cacophony of multiple uninformed celebrity flibbertigibbets try (and fail) to act informed as they shout over each other, and 2) a knit pink hat from the 2017 Women’s March gathering dust in the back of their closet, Whoopi and Co. carry a certain amount of clout.

And if the message they’re sending to women — spoken or otherwise — is that the only thing that matters is outward appearances, they’re doing a grave disservice to the viewers they claim to be representing.

As the Sun noted, celebs and cosmetic surgery come up with some frequency on the program.

“On February 10 for example, Joy Behar and Alyssa Farah Griffin discussed Madonna’s face – following the pop icon’s appearance on stage at the Grammys, where she presented an award,” the article read.

“The two women discussed her ‘unrecognizable’ looks, with Joy claiming Madonna should come clean about her ‘surgery.

“[Behar] said: ‘[Madonna] should say, ‘I’ve had some work done. This is what I like to look like,’ — [that’s all], that’s it.'” [3:45]

For those keeping score at home, Behar is 80; Griffin is 33.

Griffin said that on her salary, she’d be unable to afford cosmetic treatment, whereas Sarah Haines, 45, posted this on Instagram in December: “Wrinkles mean you laughed, grey hairs mean you cared, and scars mean you lived. Aging is beautiful.”

All that post needed was the addition of “Live, Laugh, Love” and “Dance Like Nobody’s Watching” for it to be the template for one of those tacky, schmaltzy home decor signs that littered the Target clearance bin circa 2007.

The problem is that this rhetoric doesn’t match up with the reality of the cosmetic treatments the hosts on “The View” are receiving, at least in Westreich’s opinion.

“I think most of them are basically fully Botoxed,” he said.

“With the exception of maybe Sarah Haines who may have had all the areas done, but in a lighter way because she still has some movement.

“Honestly, at this point, I don’t feel like there’s a single person in America who hasn’t had or tried Botox. There’s just no point in pretending anymore.”

Or maybe it’s just that none of us can smile after looking at the price labels at the grocery store, but I digress.

However, Westreich said that not all of “The View” is Botoxed up — the exception being 67-year-old Whoopi Goldberg, the de facto ringleader of the morning circus.

“The only exception is Whoopi Goldberg, who probably hasn’t had any,” he said. “I’m looking at Whoopi on a video, and I don’t really see any movement restrictions on her face. That’s different from the other presenters and so I think she’s the only clean one.”

Botox injections work by putting to work a deadly toxin produced by the bacteria Clostridium botulinum — which, when it infects humans, usually through food poisoning, can cause paralysis.

When small amounts of the toxin are injected into the muscles under wrinkles, the paralyzed muscles relax, and away go the wrinkles — at least for a short time.

“The presenters who have had heavier Botox and getting 50 units could be $1,200 a time,” Dr. Westreich told The Sun. “If you’re getting lighter Botox from that same person, that’s going to be $500.

“So Sarah’s probably only spending $3,000 a year,” he continued. “The others who are getting 50 units are probably spending more like $6,000 per year.

“The total the five on the panel would be spending on Botox would be around $30,000 per year and Whoopi would be at zero.”

I guess when you once had talent, you don’t feel the need to go sticking needles in your face every five minutes. For those of you who either have short memories or are younger, before she became a witless firebrand with an occasional penchant for anti-Semitic remarks, Goldberg was a gifted actress with roles in “The Color Purple,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” and “Ghost,” the last of which won her an Oscar.

She also starred in “Sister Act” and “Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit,” so let’s not pretend we’re talking about Dame Judi Dench here — but still, at one point, Goldberg was a deft thespian, whereas Joy Behar’s career has consisted of … being Joy Behar and trying to pretend stand-up comedy audiences find that amusing, nearest I can tell.

However, it’s worth pointing out that chasing the ghost of youth takes a toll, and I’m not talking in terms of physical health. Take the case of Courteney Cox, the 58-year-old former “Friends” star. Earlier this month, she talked to the “Gloss Angeles” podcast about why she regretted getting facial fillers.

“It’s a domino effect,” she said, according to Cosmopolitan. “You don’t realize that you look a little off, so then you keep doing more because you look normal to yourself … and you look in the mirror and go, ‘Oh, that looks good.’ You don’t realize what it looks like to the outside person.”

The endless quest to look younger also put a massive amount of pressure on her, Cox said.

“And that’s just a bummer, a waste of time,” she said. “So I think I messed up a lot.”

That said, Courteney Cox is not on “The View.” From the sound of this interview, at least, she’s far too sensible for the gig. On the show, the job is to say absurd things at maximum volume, and you don’t want facial expressions getting in the way of that. After all, you can’t expect the kind of person who takes Ana Navarro seriously to absorb that much information at one time.

However, maybe five of the six reported Botoxers should reconsider talking so critically about those who undergo cosmetic procedures. And as for Whoopi: Look, if 1) you could once act as well as you did in “Ghost” and 2) Brendan Fraser can take home an Academy Award in 2023 after the scale of his career implosion, there’s still hope for you.

Leave the Botox brood behind and stop yowling your inchoate, unqualified hot takes over a panel of similarly unqualified women every weekday morning. Find a good agent, a good script and a competent director. Give the moderator position on “The View” over to someone else.

Don’t just do it for me. Don’t just do it for your career, or for your legacy.

Do it for the cosmetic surgeon who will make $ 30,000 a year off of your inevitably Botoxed replacement.

