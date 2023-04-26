'PLASTIC SURGERY ALERT?': Meghan Raising Eyebrows with New Look, Accused of Trying to Be Princess Kate

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, made a surprise appearance via video to introduce her photographer friend Misan Harriman’s TED Talk over the weekend.

The brief intro was all it took to send royal watchers buzzing about Meghan — not for anything she said but for her new look, which garnered mixed reviews for the American royal.

#MeghanTheDuchessOfSussex introduces Misan Harriman on Ted Talk 2023, the unbridled power of imagination celebrated. #Meghan was glowing ☀️ pic.twitter.com/RJc0npWN2C — #SussexSquad Perennial (@SussexsquadP) April 24, 2023



The former Meghan Markle sported sleek hair that appears to now have a slightly lightened hue, and some started to make comparisons to Catherine, Princess of Wales.

“PLASTIC SURGERY ALERT? Sad Meghan markle wants to be Kate Middleton so bad,” one Twitter user speculated.

PLASTIC SURGERY ALERT? Sad Meghan markle wants to be Kate Middleton so bad. Pathetic creature. Tom cruise any never walking you down red carpet. Can’t erase the rodent narc eyes. #PrincessofWales #MeghanMarkleIsAGrifter pic.twitter.com/BqscOsidcG — CiciTee (@CiciTee1) April 24, 2023

Another added, “She looks like she’s trying to look like Kate….that won’t happen.”

Meghan the Duchess of ……what? Thought she didn’t want to associate with the racist royal family. Only when it suits (pun) her? She looks like she’s trying to look like Kate….that won’t happen. https://t.co/mGlyECtwTY — sharon lunski (@LunskiSharon) April 24, 2023

Some didn’t see the comparison to Kate but instead to the singer Jennifer Lopez.

Well, if that’s true, she looks less like Catherine now than before.

Imo, she’s actually copying the Jennifer Lopez look more. — Susan 🇬🇧🇺🇸🇦🇺🇨🇦🇳🇿 (@SBHM_G) April 25, 2023



Others praised Meghan’s altered appearance. A cosmetic marketing agency, the Cosmic Lane, tweeted, “Our good sis, Meghan Markle looks good! Is it the new hair, being stress free & living on her own terms orrrrrr we noticing a few tweakments?”

Our good sis, Meghan Markle looks good! ✨ Is it the new hair, being stress free & living on her own terms orrrrrr we noticing a few tweakments? *also, don’t be a hater if you’re Team Royal* pic.twitter.com/20sZinSARW — The Cosmetic Lane (@TheCosmeticLane) April 24, 2023

“Meghan didn’t have plastic surgery. It’s all about lighting, angles, and contouring,” one Twitter user wrote.

Meghan didn’t have plastic surgery. It’s all about lighting, angles, and contouring. And hair straightening is something many black women do. It has nothing to do with “erasing all traces of origin.” Also, yte people need to shut up about about black women’s hair. MYOB. pic.twitter.com/ASpNxvEClF — Pièce de Résistance (@PieceDeReSister) April 16, 2023



The U.K.’s Telegraph best summed up the surprising reveal by saying, “Whatever the reason behind Meghan’s decision to reveal her glossy new makeover, the message is clear — this is a woman firmly in control of her own narrative.”

