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Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner speaks during a campaign event on May 17 in Portland, Maine.
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Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner speaks during a campaign event on May 17 in Portland, Maine. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

Platner Self-Destruction Worsens: Dem Now Caught Bragging on Prices He Got for Cocaine, Doing Drugs in Military

 By C. Douglas Golden  June 2, 2026 at 2:15pm
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Remember the days of “Trump should have his phone taken away”?

This was the halcyon period where the media thought that if you just deplatformed Donald Trump and stopped him from tweeting, the world would solve itself. Suddenly, he’d stop being president. People would listen to them again. None of this direct communications garbage, no talking like a regular human being instead of a wonk-programmed AI agent.

This culminated in Trump’s ban from basically every social media platform in the wake of the Capitol incursion of Jan. 6, 2021, which completely cowed the 45th president and precluded him from realistically seeking another term at the office. Oh, wait, whoops!

Anyway, I mention this because the Democrats’ hopes for retaking both houses of Congress this fall rest heavily on a guy who really should have had his phone taken away a long time ago. Funnily enough, nobody is around to condemn him.

Just this past weekend, it was reported that Platner’s campaign knew he had sexted with other women who were not his wife and that the senatorial candidate had an account featuring an avatar of him shirtless on an app primarily used by teens.

Do you think Platner has any chance of defeating Susan Collins?

This comes after the Democrats were getting buyers’ remorse over Platner, who became the de facto nominee for the state most likely to swing to the Democrats after Gov. Janet Mills exited the campaign. At the time, it was already known Platner had a Nazi tattoo and had made some crude social media posts.

WARNING: The following video contains language and sentiments that some may find offensive.

It couldn’t get any worse, right? I mean, remember that guy Eric Swalwell? He all but admitted to shagging a Chinese spy, and thusly to not informing America before he tried to run for president, and nothing more problematic about him ever came out.

Related:
Don't Forget: Key Platner Staffer Talked About His Penis in Book for 10-Year-Old Boys, Said He Wanted Them to See Images of It

Anyway, of course more problematic stuff came out about Platner — first comments about Purple Heart recipients and then about sex-trafficked women in Thailand and Latin America, and then the sexts. And now, we get another trove indicating he loves him some cocaine and doing drugs on the taxpayer’s dime.

In the latest dump of Platner’s digital detritus, first reported in the Washington Free Beacon, Platner used his now-infamous Reddit account “P-Hustle” to describe what he was doing on leave from the U.S. Marines.

“Took two months of terminal, most of it combat leave, so I was making a pretty penny doing just about nothing,” he wrote.

“Went backpacking through Europe on the government dime, walked the Camino de Santiago, did some drugs and had a blast partying it up in hostels across the continent,” he added. “I highly recommend it. No regrets.”

And apparently, he has some familiarity with some pretty particular drugs, such as when the Free Beacon reported he “responded to someone who asked about a Coast Guard seizure of 12,000 pounds of cocaine valued at $312 million.

“Street value,” Platner said in the July 2020 thread. “I always wonder what street you’re buying your cocaine on, because it’s not the street I’m buying my cocaine on.”

Now, might this be a joke? Yes. Am I willing to give Graham Platner the benefit of the doubt? Uh, no, for reasons he himself has spelled out.

Again, I suppose once you’ve cosigned a guy who got a Nazi tattoo, there’s pretty much nothing that you’re not going to permit of him, so file this under stuff hard-core Democrats won’t care about.

That list has gotten so ridiculously long that one wonders how far the Jon Favreaus and Jill Filipovics of X are going to go. One can just see what the posts look like come August: “Yes, sure, Platner is credibly accused of setting fire to a senior rest home while high on PCP and dressed as Sailor Moon. However, when compared with GOP Sen. Susan Collins actually voting with Republicans on occasion …”

The rest of Maine remains pretty politically heterodox and independent — and isn’t going to be impressed with this line of thinking, I imagine.

And by the way, this wasn’t just a guy who had some problems a bunch of years ago. Those problems have persisted up until and during his ascent in Maine politics, so much so that the Democrats want a dude with a shirtless avatar on his Kik account who had an SS tattoo and blames all of the negative attention on him on — who would have guessed it? — the Jooooooos.

But the Republicans are the Nazis, and President Trump is the one who really needs to have his phone taken away.

This is the funhouse mirror of the Democratic Party, ladies and gents.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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