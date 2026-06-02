Platner Self-Destruction Worsens: Dem Now Caught Bragging on Prices He Got for Cocaine, Doing Drugs in Military

Remember the days of “Trump should have his phone taken away”?

This was the halcyon period where the media thought that if you just deplatformed Donald Trump and stopped him from tweeting, the world would solve itself. Suddenly, he’d stop being president. People would listen to them again. None of this direct communications garbage, no talking like a regular human being instead of a wonk-programmed AI agent.

This culminated in Trump’s ban from basically every social media platform in the wake of the Capitol incursion of Jan. 6, 2021, which completely cowed the 45th president and precluded him from realistically seeking another term at the office. Oh, wait, whoops!

Anyway, I mention this because the Democrats’ hopes for retaking both houses of Congress this fall rest heavily on a guy who really should have had his phone taken away a long time ago. Funnily enough, nobody is around to condemn him.

Just this past weekend, it was reported that Platner’s campaign knew he had sexted with other women who were not his wife and that the senatorial candidate had an account featuring an avatar of him shirtless on an app primarily used by teens.

A sexually suggestive Kik profile linked to Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner is still active — despite his campaign saying he deleted the app long ago. Kik has been labeled a “predator’s paradise” by the National Center on Sexual Exploitation over concerns about child… pic.twitter.com/Aez2CqOY0e — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 1, 2026

Do you think Platner has any chance of defeating Susan Collins? Yes No

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This comes after the Democrats were getting buyers’ remorse over Platner, who became the de facto nominee for the state most likely to swing to the Democrats after Gov. Janet Mills exited the campaign. At the time, it was already known Platner had a Nazi tattoo and had made some crude social media posts.

WARNING: The following video contains language and sentiments that some may find offensive.

⚠️WARNING: Some viewers may find Graham Platner’s own words disturbing. pic.twitter.com/w0qLBOXRx2 — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) April 14, 2026

It couldn’t get any worse, right? I mean, remember that guy Eric Swalwell? He all but admitted to shagging a Chinese spy, and thusly to not informing America before he tried to run for president, and nothing more problematic about him ever came out.

Anyway, of course more problematic stuff came out about Platner — first comments about Purple Heart recipients and then about sex-trafficked women in Thailand and Latin America, and then the sexts. And now, we get another trove indicating he loves him some cocaine and doing drugs on the taxpayer’s dime.

In the latest dump of Platner’s digital detritus, first reported in the Washington Free Beacon, Platner used his now-infamous Reddit account “P-Hustle” to describe what he was doing on leave from the U.S. Marines.

“Took two months of terminal, most of it combat leave, so I was making a pretty penny doing just about nothing,” he wrote.

“Went backpacking through Europe on the government dime, walked the Camino de Santiago, did some drugs and had a blast partying it up in hostels across the continent,” he added. “I highly recommend it. No regrets.”

Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner admitted to buying cocaine and boasted about doing drugs “on the government dime” while “backpacking through Europe” on paid leave from the military, @ChuckRossDC reports. pic.twitter.com/3wEzfdcmYH — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) June 2, 2026

And apparently, he has some familiarity with some pretty particular drugs, such as when the Free Beacon reported he “responded to someone who asked about a Coast Guard seizure of 12,000 pounds of cocaine valued at $312 million.

“Street value,” Platner said in the July 2020 thread. “I always wonder what street you’re buying your cocaine on, because it’s not the street I’m buying my cocaine on.”

“Street value,” Platner wrote. “I always wonder what street you’re buying your cocaine on, because it’s not the street I’m buying my cocaine on.” pic.twitter.com/EVWIZATDJy — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) June 2, 2026

Now, might this be a joke? Yes. Am I willing to give Graham Platner the benefit of the doubt? Uh, no, for reasons he himself has spelled out.

Again, I suppose once you’ve cosigned a guy who got a Nazi tattoo, there’s pretty much nothing that you’re not going to permit of him, so file this under stuff hard-core Democrats won’t care about.

That list has gotten so ridiculously long that one wonders how far the Jon Favreaus and Jill Filipovics of X are going to go. One can just see what the posts look like come August: “Yes, sure, Platner is credibly accused of setting fire to a senior rest home while high on PCP and dressed as Sailor Moon. However, when compared with GOP Sen. Susan Collins actually voting with Republicans on occasion …”

The rest of Maine remains pretty politically heterodox and independent — and isn’t going to be impressed with this line of thinking, I imagine.

And by the way, this wasn’t just a guy who had some problems a bunch of years ago. Those problems have persisted up until and during his ascent in Maine politics, so much so that the Democrats want a dude with a shirtless avatar on his Kik account who had an SS tattoo and blames all of the negative attention on him on — who would have guessed it? — the Jooooooos.

Susan Collins’s latest financial report just came out. A staggering one-third of her money raised this quarter came directly from AIPAC. Senator Collins is bought and paid for by Benjamin Netanyahu, and she votes accordingly. — Graham Platner for Senate (@grahamformaine) June 1, 2026

But the Republicans are the Nazis, and President Trump is the one who really needs to have his phone taken away.

This is the funhouse mirror of the Democratic Party, ladies and gents.

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