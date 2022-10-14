'You All Played Activist Pimp': Mom Lights Up School Board Over 'Family-Friendly' Drag Show

Programs for transgender advocacy aimed at children may have at last been a bridge too far for progressive activists.

Government, establishment media and corporations and especially schools have made it clear they want to introduce inappropriate content to younger and younger kids. It’s an attempt to normalize the abnormal, quickly.

This has activated parental protection instincts. It’s as if people suddenly recognized the dangerous top-down social engineering is coming for their kids too, if they don’t fight it now. Parents are taking action.

On Wednesday, Southern California mother Brittany Mayer posted her confrontation with the Encinitas Union School District board on Twitter. The video of her insightful rant has since gone viral.

The text on the post lays out the premise in plain words.

“We’re done mincing words.

“While we have a culture that has a huge problem with child porn and with sex trafficking … Encinitas Union School District in CA, made the decision to feature an event to sexualize young children.

“We will call it exactly what it is.”

A fire icon accompanies the statement, which is appropriate, as the whole speech is fire. Watch it here:

The event Mayer referred to is an upcoming Halloween-themed festival that was not the usual kind of extracurricular activity.

The Encinitas Union School District ran an advertisement for “Boo Bash” on Peachjar, an optional community information hub for district families. The school did not directly organize or sponsor the event. The school used a disclaimer as well, advising that distributing fliers did not mean the school endorsed the event.

Such disclaimers don’t cover for the critical lack of judgment by the school for distributing such questionable material to the community. However, the progressive promotion of transgenderism does require the suspension of common sense.

According to KGTV-TV, the ad was for a “’Boo Bash” that billed itself as the “Queerest Free Halloween Party for Youth & Families” and listed among the attractions a “family friendly” drag show.

KUSI-TV added Boo Bash was sponsored by two not-so-family-friendly patrons, Rich’s gay bar and Align Surgical Associates, a gender reassignment surgery center.

Parents were outraged by the inclusion of the flier with the school’s other information. This week, dozens of concerned parents protested outside of the school district offices.

Former Miss California and activist mother Carrie Boller said she has already removed her two kids from the district. Boller told KGTV, “Our message is very clear. We don’t want strip shows, we don’t want drag shows, and definitely not sent out inviting the parents and kids in our district.”

Mayer made an effective speech to the school board, laying out how deceptive the advertising for the show was. “I just want to know what it is that makes a drag show family-friendly,” she demanded.

She went on to give a graphic description of a typical drag performance and questioned the appropriateness of such a routine being performed in front of a minor. She concluded, “There are boundaries, and you don’t slap ‘family friendly’ titles on stuff to cover your a**.

“You all played the activist pimp for a surgical center and for a 21+ gay bar.”

According to the Daily Mail, parents in the district have hired a law firm to seek records of the school board’s involvement with and approval of the flyer’s distribution.

Mayer showed great courage as she consulted her well-constructed presentation. She let the woke know in no uncertain terms she does not fear their cancel culture. Mayer also exposed the manipulation of language progressives use to camouflage their agenda.

The bravery of parents standing up to schools on behalf of their innocent children is changing the dynamic of the culture. More courage is needed to treat progressive power grabs like the tricks they are.

