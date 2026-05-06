Playing for Keeps: Indiana's MAGA Voters Get Revenge, Obliterate GOP Lawmakers Who Stood in Way of Redistricting

When it comes to the top flashpoint in American politics at the moment, Republican voters understand the stakes, even if Republican politicians don’t.

That was the lesson out of Indiana’s primary elections on Tuesday that saw state lawmakers targeted by President Donald Trump go down in defeat to challengers.

And it’s a lesson to which the establishments of both parties should be paying attention.

According to the Indianapolis Star, at least five of the seven Republicans on the ballot who’d opposed a Trump-backed plan to redraw the Hoosier State’s congressional map had been turned out by their party’s voters.

“It’s rare for a state senator to lose in a primary,” the Indianapolis Star reported Tuesday. “Before today, it’s only happened to Indiana Republican senators six times since 2002: three of which occurred in the same districts where incumbents were ousted this year.”

That’s because this year is different.

At a time when Republican legislatures are pulling out all the stops to keep a GOP majority in the U.S. House in the November elections, 21 Indiana Republican state senators scuttled a plan in December to redistrict the state in a way designed to pick up two more House seats while shutting Democrats out completely.

With state Senate elections staggered, and the retirement of one of those Republicans from office, seven of those lawmakers faced GOP voters on Tuesday.

The results weren’t even close.

In Indiana’s Republican primaries, voters ousted several incumbent state senators who opposed a proposed congressional redistricting plan. Trump-endorsed challengers won at least five of those races, with redistricting as the main issue. pic.twitter.com/jUPYLarKR0 — 𝐃𝐔𝐓𝐂𝐇 (@pr0ud_americans) May 6, 2026

“Republican Blake Fiechter defeated incumbent state Sen. Travis Holdman (R) in the 19th state Senate district GOP primary, while Tracey Powell unseated GOP state Sen. James Buck in the 21st district,” The Hill reported Tuesday night. “Republican state Sen. Greg Walker lost to Michelle Davis in the 41st district, and incumbent state Sen. Dan Dernulc (R) lost to Republican Trevor De Vries. Republican Brian Schmutzler defeated incumbent state Sen. Linda Rogers (R) in the 11th district.”

“Incumbent Sen. Greg Goode, who represents the 38th district, is the only incumbent, so far, that fended off a challenger supported by the president.”

In a race pitting incumbent Republican Spencer Deery against challenger Paula Copenhaver, the candidates were separated by only three votes as of 8 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, according to NBC News.

The takeaway is obvious.

Trump just made a powerful statement in Indiana — five Republican state senators who defied him on redistricting were ousted in Tuesday’s primaries by his hand-picked challengers.

https://t.co/anIHQpehdL (📸: AP) pic.twitter.com/m4aYA0QH2K — WTHR.com (@WTHRcom) May 6, 2026

Congressional redistricting has gone from a dusty, once-a-decade discussion into the hottest topic in domestic politics these days because voters understand what the November midterms are going to mean to the future of the Trump presidency — and the future of the country.

If Democrats take the House — and out-of-power parties rally historically in midterm election years — Trump’s closing years in the White House are likely to look similar to his first term when Democrats dogged him with fabulist conspiracies like “Russia collusion” and an impeachment effort so farcical even most Democrats probably don’t remember what it was about.

(Hint: Biden family corruption in Ukraine had a lot to do with it.)

If Republicans hold, there’s a good chance Trump will have a chance in his final two years to continue the domestic and foreign policies that are aimed at restoring the national economy and American leadership in the world.

In more than a decade since Trump entered national politics, Democrats have proven over and over again that they will go to any lengths to “resist” the change he represents — because it’s a change that threatens their corrupt control over the American people.

They’ve shown — over and over — that when it comes to power in American politics, they’re playing for keeps.

Trump understands that. The current battles over redistricting around the country — especially after last week’s Supreme Court ruling overturning decades of Democratic racism — show many Republican officials understand it.

And the results in Indiana on Tuesday show Republican voters understand it, too, even when Republican politicians don’t.

There’s no doubt Democrats had been hoping to toast Tuesday’s results from Indiana as a repudiation of Trump.

What they’re seeing, and what the rest of the country is seeing, is exactly the opposite.

The stakes in these elections are high, and MAGA voters are in the game for keeps, too.

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