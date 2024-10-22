If I were either former President Barack Obama or the Harris-Walz campaign, I wouldn’t go anywhere near Boulder, Colorado in the next few weeks. Just saying.

Sure, the college town might be their natural constituency: young potheads and academia lifers. But somehow, these constituencies also manage to combine their generally woke tendencies with fandom. That’s where the University of Colorado Buffaloes 5-2 football team, coached by NFL legend Deion “Prime Time” Sanders comes in.

The Buffaloes latest victory was over the University of Arizona Wildcats — which happens to be a far worse team that is also located in a state where the results of the presidential election are coin-flip odds at best for the Democrats.

The Democrats’ top outreach surrogate in Arizona has been former President Barack Obama, which is where the Obama connection comes in.

“As we landed, we saw Colorado’s busses at the airport,” Obama told a crowd in Tuscon, Arizona — home of the Wildcats — on Friday, according to USA Today.

“And I know Colorado’s got a couple good players,” he said, after the crowd booed the Buffaloes.

“But I also know you guys have beaten them twice in a row, so don’t bet against the Wildcats tomorrow.”

As Coach Prime noted in his post-game comments on Saturday, he thought that “somebody gave [Obama] some great statistics” about how the rivalry had gone prior to this game, but past performance isn’t indicative of future results: Colorado won easily, 34-7.

Arizona now stands at 3-4. QB Shedeur Sanders, son of the coach, threw for 250 yards and engineered three touchdowns in the win.

What’s more, the defense notched seven sacks against Wildcats QB Noah Fifita, according to ESPN.

So naturally, Sanders took the opportunity to dunk on Obama — who he’s a fan of.

“President Obama is everything to me,” he said. “I mean, I love him, I admire him. I respect him tremendously. But I heard what he said, you know?”

“President [Obama], you’re my man, I love ya, I appreciate ya, but come on dawg.” 🤣@DeionSanders calls out the former President for saying @CUBuffsFootball has 2 good players 😅⬇️ pic.twitter.com/785OlcDum6 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 20, 2024

“President, I heard what you said, man,” Sanders continued. “Like c’mon, c’mon. That’s why I really don’t get into politics. I’m into people. Because politicians, they play the political game, and he was here and had to play the political games that they have two good players. We got more than two good players. But then you’re here [in Tucson], so you have to support that.”

“But president, c’mon man,” Sanders said. “You my man. I love you, I appreciate you, but c’mon dawg. God bless you. I still love you.”

He probably loves you, too, especially if there are any swing seats left somewhere in Colorado. He loves your team, as well, as long as he’s there.

Heck, invite him to your next game, Coach Prime! He’ll be a Buffaloes fan for at least three hours on one Saturday. The only team he has any permanent affinity for is the Purple State Panderlions, after all.

At the basic level, there may be plenty of questions about the Prime-coached Buffaloes, but whether or not they’re better than they were last year isn’t one of them.

Yes, their only game against a currently ranked opponent ended in a loss, against No. 18 Kansas State. However, they’re not far outside the rankings, with ESPN rating them the 40th best team this week. And, like any team with a winning record in a Power 5 conference, they have more than a few good players.

But this is who President Obama is. Maybe the people in Boulder — and other college towns, for that matter — might want to think a little bit harder about just how much they can trust the rest of the jumble that falls out of his mouth along the campaign trail. He’ll tell you whatever you like — at least until Election Day.

