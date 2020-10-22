One unsung hero of the entire Trump-Russia collusion hoax perpetrated by the FBI and Department of Justice is former federal prosecutor Kash Patel.

However, he gets his due in the newly released political documentary, “The Plot Against the President.”

Patel served as senior counsel to the House Select Committee of Intelligence under then-Chairman Devin Nunes in 2017 and 2018, where he played a central role in uncovering the DOJ’s Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court scandal.

“Kash is the one who really was … the locomotive behind” uncovering many of the FBI’s misdeeds in relation to spying on the Trump campaign, the film’s director, Amanda Milius, told The Western Journal.

“One reason I think he’s everyone’s favorite character in the movie is because he’s so relatable,” she added. “He seems like a normal guy. Everybody sees themselves through him. He’s not a congressman. He’s not a politician. He’s not on any kind of super-high, raised elevated platform.

“He’s just an honest, hardworking guy that is fearless and doesn’t take any s— and got to the bottom of it,” Milius said.

Patel was the principal author of the so-called Nunes memo, first outlining for the public the Justice Department’s abuse of the court established by the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act and its warrant process in order to spy on President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Richard Grenell, former acting director of National Intelligence, says in “Plot Against the President” that, “Kash was fundamental to gathering information and pushing this. He’s got great instincts.”

Critical to obtaining the FISA warrant to surveil Trump campaign adviser Carter Page was the Steele dossier, authored by former British intelligence agent Christopher Steele.

Patel’s instincts told him, based on his time as a federal prosecutor prior to working for Nunes, that the FBI’s FISA warrant application (which relied heavily on the dossier) did not pass muster.

“Having done FISAs myself, I was like, ‘This might be one of the worst documents I’ve ever seen,'” he says in the film.

Patel set out to test the validity of the Steele dossier, telling Nunes it would be relatively easy to do.

“Let’s take a couple of quick things that we can readily prove to be accurate, just using public sources,” he recalled telling the congressman in the film.

For example, Nunes’ team sought records to substantiate the dossier’s claim that Donald Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen had traveled to Prague to meet with Russians in August 2016.

Patel determined Cohen did not, which Mueller’s report would later affirm, as McClatchy reported.

Nor was there any evidence that Page had received billions in stock shares from Russian petroleum/natural gas firm Rosneft in exchange for being the country’s inside man in a potential Trump administration, as the dossier claims.

Page, in fact, had worked in the past for the Central Intelligence Agency, a vital fact the FBI excluded from its FISA warrant application.

As The Associated Press reported, former FBI attorney Kevin Clinesmith pleaded guilty in August to altering an email in the FISA warrant application to omit this exculpatory fact.

Regarding the dossier, Patel told Nunes the key to learning who was behind it was to follow the money trail. He convinced Nunes to issue a subpoena for bank records regarding who funded it.

“Through our investigative process we found out that a firm representing Christopher Steele, Fusion GPS, was somehow involved in the matter,” he said.

“Fusion GPS forced us into federal court, into litigation over the subpoena itself, and that was when we everybody was like, ‘we’re on to something.’”

Patel also learned that Nellie Ohr, wife of then-senior DOJ official Bruce Ohr, was paid by Fusion GPS to dig up dirt on Trump.

She then acted as a conduit to the FBI through her husband.

And perhaps the biggest discovery of all is that Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee paid for the dossier through the Washington-based law firm Perkins Coie.

“So now you’ve connected the money and the people and put the political party right in the middle of your opponent,” Patel said in the movie. “It’s outrageous.”

Besides the FISA abuse story, “Plot Against the President” also delves into the Obama administration’s targeting of incoming Trump National Security Advisor Michael Flynn as a means to propagate the “Russia collusion” narrative.

The film goes into the events surrounding the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller to oversee the nearly two-year-long Russia investigation.

Multiple personalities appearing in “The Plot Against the President” contend that move was aimed at covering up the FBI’s misconduct during the 2016 presidential campaign.

“The media has hidden the reality that [Trump-Russia collusion] was a hoax,” Milius said, believing the complexity of it all works in favor of keeping the public in the dark.

“The point of this movie is to put everything you need to know in 90 minutes. It’s exciting and entertaining, and it’s a spy thriller,” she continued.

“People watch this and they feel like an expert on Russiagate. And that’s important.”

The film is both compelling and informative: A great one-stop shop for understanding one of the greatest political scandals in U.S. history.

“The Plot Against the President” is available for rent or purchase on Amazon, and free to Prime members.

