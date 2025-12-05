The Plot Thickens: DC Pipe Bomb Suspect's George Floyd Connection Has Been Uncovered

Not that we’re keeping score — although the establishment media certainly does — but one would not have had money on the fact that the man who allegedly put pipe bombs outside the Republican and Democratic National Committee headquarters set to explode on Jan. 6, 2021 had more ties to George Floyd than he did the Oath Keepers or “election deniers.”

In the latest narrative-disrupter for the left, Brian Cole Jr., a 30-year-old Virginia man, stands accused of planting the bombs on the night of Jan. 5, 2021. The functional devices were found the next day outside both buildings by security after the initial Capitol incursion.

There are a number of things about this that don’t fit conveniently into the media’s narrative, which the media will have ample time to dance around with over the next few days and weeks.

Among them? The fact that his father, Brian Cole Sr., had a close association with the noted leftist civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represented Floyd’s family.

Cole Sr. was represented by Crump in 2021 after the sale of his Tennessee bail bonds business was blocked by local prosecutors; the team said that the sale was being held up because it was black-owned, the New York Post reported.

Floyd’s family was also represented by the man Al Sharpton once called “black America’s attorney general” after his death in police custody in May of 2020, which became a turning point where the COVID lockdowns soured quickly into street violence.

Crump has also represented the families of Trayvon Martin, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery, the Post noted.

“Ben Crump Law represented Brian Cole Sr. in late 2021 in a racial discrimination matter involving his Tennessee-based company, Free At Last Bail Bonding,” Crump’s office said.

“The engagement lasted less than a month.”

“The firm has never represented his son Brian Cole Jr. in any legal matter,” the office added.

However, the matter raises more questions about Cole Jr. that’ll likely be buried over by a media that claims this doesn’t have any connection with left-wing violence:

The January 6th pipe bomber terrorist was… – a young black guy

– radical anti-Trump activist

– sued Trump & ICE & DHS

– extreme racial justice advocate

– works at his family bail bonds company that frees criminal aliens from ICE custody Yeah, this explains exactly why the FBI… pic.twitter.com/qfA5E59atg — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 5, 2025

Yes, I know the turnabout game is hoary, but it’s worth playing: If this were a white man who listened to conservative podcasts and followed conservatives on social media, the establishment would have spent all of Thursday crowing about right-wing treachery.

What did they spent all of Thursday doing? Mostly shrugging their shoulders when asked about a potential motive if Cole Jr. is indeed guilty. Who knows? Maybe it really is the Proud Boys, or something, they seemed to be saying.

Now, should it matter? In a way, it has to, because that’s the game the media’s trapped us in. It’s the “attention economy,” baby, and we’re all just living in it. However, the problem, the establishment press is finding out quite belatedly, is that you can’t just turn that mode of information consumption on and off.

We cannot spend years spinning tales in which people who entered the Capitol on Jan. 6 were treasonous seditionists hellbent on overthrowing the U.S. government, then give an absentminded, desultory look into the political background of Cole Jr. Nice try, but it’s going to happen either way — and, from all appearances, there seems to be a lot more George Floyd than Nick Fuentes in this dude’s civil backstory.

