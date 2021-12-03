Share
Joel Osteen is seen onstage during a SiriusXM "Town Hall" event hosted by Joel & Victoria Osteen at Tyler Perry Studios on Nov. 13, 2017, in Atlanta. (Paras Griffin - Sirius XM / Getty Images)

Plumber Makes 'Unbelievable' Discovery in the Walls of Joel Osteen's Megachurch That Might Solve a Years-Old Crime

 By Sabrina Haverty  December 3, 2021 at 1:58pm
A seven-year investigation may have finally reached a turning point after a recent discovery was made at a Lone Star State church.

In 2014, $600,000 was stolen from a safe at Lakewood Church in Houston.

An investigation by the Houston Police Department is still ongoing and has largely remained a mystery until a recent discovery was made that may offer more insight into the case.

On Nov. 10, a plumber doing repair work on-site called into a local radio station to tell of a finding that could provide details for the disappearance of over half a million dollars belonging to the church.

In an interview with KHOU-TV, radio DJ George Lindsey said it was like something seen in a movie. “It was just unbelievable!” he said, according to KPRC-TV.

“This is like a movie, like the Rock and Ryan Reynolds movie. This is crazy.”

KTVT-TV, a news station local to the Dallas Fort-Worth area, reported on the story and provided audio footage of the caller’s recount of the event.

The plumber said he was working on a loose toilet and moved some insulation away when hundreds of envelopes fell from the wall.

“We went to go remove the toilet, and I moved some insulation away and about 500 envelopes fell out of the wall, and I was like, ‘Oh wow!’”

According to the plumber, the findings were immediately reported to the maintenance supervisor who then notified authorities at the Houston Police Department.

The amount of money within the envelopes was not disclosed and it is unclear whether the envelopes are linked to the over $600,000 that was stolen.

KHOU also reported that the megachurch put out a statement, saying, “Recently, while repair work was being done at Lakewood Church, an undisclosed amount of cash and checks were found.”

“Lakewood immediately notified the Houston Police Department and is assisting them with their investigation. Lakewood has no further comment at this time.”

Lakewood Church has been led by Joel and Victoria Osteen since 1999.

It is considered a “megachurch” that now has a weekly attendance averaging around 40,000 people.

No arrests have been made in the disappearance of the church’s funds and the investigation remains open.

Sabrina Haverty
Contributor, News/Commentary
Sabrina has experience in education, four years of travel as a flight attendant and recently worked in politics. Sabrina’s writing is fueled by the belief that we have a responsibility to seek the truth and speak it in love.
