Poachers Brag About Their Haul to Fellow Airplane Passengers, Fail to Realize They're Talking to Plainclothes Wildlife Officers

A California couple was convicted after bragging to fish and wildlife officers about their illegal possession of a sea turtle skull, among other trophies.

On a flight in November 2023, the plainclothes officers overheard the couple behind them discussing hunting and joined the conversation, according to a Feb. 25 news release published by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Byron Lee Fitzpatrick, 24, and Shannon Lee Price, 28, boasted to the officers about the sea turtle skull they had in their luggage.

Green sea turtles are a federally listed endangered species; it’s illegal to possess or transport them.

The officers had reportedly disclosed they were with the fish and game agency and even encouraged the couple to Google them. Unable to find the officers in the search results, the couple continued talking, according to The New York Times.

The pair also bragged about their unlawful take of a California mountain lion, but they didn’t stop there.

Fitzpatrick and Price continued to gloat about a family member who had poached and mounted numerous trophies, including mountain lions, wolves, and a wolverine.

The couple even showed camera footage of the family member’s trophy room, belonging to 64-year-old Harry Vern Fitzpatrick.

Once they were off the plane, the officers asked the couple if they could see the skull.

The couple showed the officers the object only after ensuring no agents of the Transportation Security Administration were around.

The officers later authored search warrants for the couple’s residence in Chico, California, and the senior Fitzpatrick’s residence in Napa County.

Upon arrival at the couple’s home, officers found the man and woman in the act of processing a deer they had illegally taken earlier that day.

The officers discovered and confiscated other poached animals and parts, including mountain lion claws, a ringtail cat, a barn owl, an illegal spike buck, and several deer.

Officers also confiscated several poached mounts from the senior Fitzpatrick’s home.

In a plea agreement on April 23, 2024, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California, Fitzpatrick and Price each received a fine of $1,000 for violating federal wildlife regulations and laws.

On Feb. 15, 2024, in Napa County, the senior Fitzpatrick was fined $605 and received a six-month hunting probation.

On Jan. 30, 2025, the junior Fitzpatrick was convicted in Butte County of violating Fish and Game code. He received a fine of $1,865 and is prohibited one year from hunting or being around people who are hunting.

Price was convicted of violating the Fish and Game code and received a $1,015 fine. She also is prohibited from hunting for one year.

“This case exemplifies the unwavering preparedness and swift action demonstrated by our wildlife officers,” California Department of Fish and Wildlife Chief of Law Enforcement Nathaniel Arnold said in a statement.

“Like human and narcotics trafficking, wildlife trafficking of both live animals and animal parts is known to fund transnational criminal organizations and their violent activities all over the world. The individuals involved exhibited a flagrant disregard for laws governing natural resources and are now being held accountable for their actions,” Arnold said.

