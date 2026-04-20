Podcaster Slandered Charlie Kirk's Character Just After His Death, Was Set to Speak at School He Was Killed at

Utah Valley University announced Thursday that author Sharon McMahon would not be speaking at its April 29 commencement ceremony following objections from conservative groups, citing safety concerns.

The selection of author and podcaster McMahon drew strong objections from students and groups at UVU, where Charlie Kirk was shot and killed last year, over remarks she made after the assassination. In a brief Thursday release, the university said they would proceed without a commencement speaker.

“Due to increased safety concerns related to the speaker and in consultation with public safety professionals and Sharon McMahon, Utah Valley University has decided to proceed without a featured commencement speaker for this year’s ceremony,” the university said.

“We look forward to coming together as a community to celebrate UVU’s largest graduating class in history, with more than 13,400 graduates, about one third of whom are the first in their families to graduate from college.”

Sharon McMahon will no longer be speaking at UVU’s commencement. https://t.co/UPUDrOoBhd pic.twitter.com/ELkn4Vi5f0 — TPUSAatUVU (@TPUSAatUVU) April 16, 2026

“Sharon McMahon was an inappropriate speaker to begin with, and there are still better options available for this year’s commencement speaker,” Caleb Chilcutt, president of the UVU chapter of TPUSA, said in a Thursday statement posted on X.

“Sharon McMahon posted a now-deleted series of out-of-context quotes from Charlie in an effort to tarnish his name and minimize the tragedy,” Chilcutt said in a statement posted April 9.

While McMahon condemned the Kirk assassination in a social media post on the day of Kirk’s assassination, she took aim at Kirk in a Sept. 12 Instagram post archived by KSL, a Salt Lake City-area TV station, claiming he pushed “bigoted ideas.”

“It’s important to remember that the incredible tragedy of a public assassination does not erase the harm many experienced from his words, and the ensuing actions his followers took,” McMahon posted.

Conservatives drew attention to McMahon’s post about Kirk almost immediately.

“What if Charlie Kirk had been a beloved figure on the left, rather than among conservatives? And what if Sharon McMahon were a conservative—one who had defamed Charlie Kirk immediately after his horrific assassination at UVU? Would UVU have scheduled her to speak at commencement?” Republican Sen. Mike Lee posted on X. “Not in a million years. Not in ten million years. So why does UVU think this is okay? It’s not.”

TPUSA and McMahon did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.