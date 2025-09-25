'Poetic Justice': Matt Shaw Destroys the Mets After Broadcaster Slammed Him for Attending Charlie Kirk's Memorial

Chicago Cubs rookie Matt Shaw made headlines this week both on and off the field.

Shaw was criticized by New York Mets broadcaster Gary Cohen for missing a game to attend the memorial service for his friend Charlie Kirk.

A day later, the rookie’s performance on the field quieted his critics.

Cohen criticized Shaw on Tuesday night during SNY’s broadcast of the Mets’ game against the Cubs.

As Shaw came to bat in the fourth inning, Cohen called his decision to attend Kirk’s funeral “weird.”

Gary Cohen wasn't sold on the way the Cubs and Matt Shaw handled his absence to attend Charlie Kirk's memorial. "I don't want to talk about any of the politics of it, but the thought of leaving your team in the middle of a race for any reason other than a family emergency,… pic.twitter.com/D5av7DMJyg — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 24, 2025

“I don’t want to talk about any of the politics of it, but the thought of leaving your team in the middle of a race for any reason other than a family emergency, really strikes me as weird,” Cohen said.

Mets broadcaster Todd Zeile agreed.

Was Matt Shaw correct to attend Charlie Kirk’s memorial? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (1289 Votes) No: 0% (4 Votes)

“It’s unusual. I think it’s unprecedented, at least from my experience as a player,” Zeile said.

“And I think it made it a little bit more unusual that it was not revealed until after it came to issue because he was thought to be in the dugout and maybe available, and then was not, and that’s how it was revealed,” he added.

The remarks quickly drew backlash online, but Shaw responded on Wednesday.

Shaw homered and had three hits in Chicago’s 10-3 rout of the Mets.

MATT SHAW KEEPS IT GOING pic.twitter.com/qWRUzPv6CB — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 25, 2025

The win snapped a five-game Cubs losing streak and kept them firmly ahead in the National League wild card race.

Shaw’s performance came after ESPN reported, he had made it clear he had no regrets about missing Sunday’s game for the memorial.

“I feel strongly in my faith that was meant to be,” Shaw told the media.

He explained that Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, texted asking him to attend the event in Glendale, Arizona.

“Whatever backlash comes is OK,” Shaw told ESPN, adding, he was “not concerned at all.”

Conservative commentator Jon Root put Wednesday into perspective, perhaps better than anyone.

On X, Root wrote: “Last night, New York Mets broadcaster, Gary Cohen tried shaming Matt Shaw for going to Charlie Kirk’s memorial. Today, Matt Shaw went 3-4 w/ 3 runs & an RBI in the Cubs 10-3 win.”

Last night, New York Mets broadcaster, Gary Cohen tried shaming Matt Shaw for going to Charlie Kirk’s memorial. Today, Matt Shaw went 3-4 w/ 3 runs & an RBI in the Cubs 10-3 win Poetic justice 👏 pic.twitter.com/HPJVzgqdUk — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) September 25, 2025

Root concluded, “Poetic justice.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.