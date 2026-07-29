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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani holds up bananas as he speaks at a food distribution center Monday in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
Commentary
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani holds up bananas as he speaks at a food distribution center Monday in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Mamdani announced that the five upcoming city-owned grocery stores will offer a 30 percent discount on produce, meat, bread, and milk when they begin to open next year. (Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

Poetic Justice: Minorities, Immigrants Declare War on Mamdani After Realizing He'll Destroy Their Livelihoods

 By Michael Schwarz  July 29, 2026 at 1:19pm
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Every conservative knows that socialists wreck economies in the name of helping the less fortunate.

The dirty little secret, however, is that socialists secretly loathe the very people they purport to help.

According to the New York Post, the formidable Multicultural Business Coalition will file a lawsuit to block the taxpayer-funded grocery stores promised by Democratic Mayor Zohran Mamdani of New York City.

Frank Garcia, chairman of the MBC’s local chapter, told the Post that Mamdani has ignored the group’s grievances.

“The mayor doesn’t seem to want to sit down with us,” Garcia said, though he warned that Mamdani “won’t be able to bully these lawyers we are going to bring in.”

According to the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce, the local MBC formed earlier this year.

More broadly, however, the MBC has a nationwide footprint. It bills itself as “a well-resourced network of entrepreneurs, owners, resource partners, and professionals across the country.”

Would you rather see Mamdani removed from office ASAP or left there so that those who voted for him will pay the price for their foolishness?

Thus, the MBC might have the funding necessary for a lengthy court challenge to Mamdani’s government-owned grocery stores.

In fact, the nonprofit business group plans to raise $1 million to fight Mamdani’s socialist program. Garcia said the lawsuit “should be a non-partisan initiative,” the Post reported.

With that in mind, conservative think tanks and politicians have also offered the MBC funding, Garcia said.

Mamdani’s grocery stores, which will cost $70 million in taxpayer dollars, will offer a 30 percent discount on items such as bread, milk, cheese, meat, and produce, which the MBC says will create unfair competition for privately-owned local stores.

Meanwhile, no one who voted for the mayor can claim ignorance of his intentions.

Related:
Watch: Mamdani Is Open to Forcing New Yorkers to Pay Cash Reparations for Slavery, Says 'We Were Very Complicit'

After all, while campaigning for office in 2025, Mamdani touted these government-run grocery stores.

Of course, the MBC’s planned lawsuit comes with delicious irony, for the group’s website pledges “equity through economics.” It appears, therefore, that we will see what happens when socialism clashes with its handmaiden, identity politics.

But the real story here has the potential to turn much darker.

New York City’s immigrant business leaders stand in relation to Mamdani precisely as the early-20th-century kulaks — those dastardly peasant farmers who dared to own land and prosper — stood in relation to Joseph Stalin and the murderous Soviet Communist revolutionaries. Rather than celebrate the kulaks as models, Stalin labeled them enemies of the state and its collective-farming initiative.

To be clear, that does not make Mamdani a budding Stalinist. It does mean, however, that he will not meet with immigrant business leaders because deep down he regards them as ungrateful apostates and obstacles to the socialist utopia he plans to bring to New York City.

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Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




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