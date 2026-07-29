Poetic Justice: Minorities, Immigrants Declare War on Mamdani After Realizing He'll Destroy Their Livelihoods

Every conservative knows that socialists wreck economies in the name of helping the less fortunate.

The dirty little secret, however, is that socialists secretly loathe the very people they purport to help.

According to the New York Post, the formidable Multicultural Business Coalition will file a lawsuit to block the taxpayer-funded grocery stores promised by Democratic Mayor Zohran Mamdani of New York City.

Frank Garcia, chairman of the MBC’s local chapter, told the Post that Mamdani has ignored the group’s grievances.

“The mayor doesn’t seem to want to sit down with us,” Garcia said, though he warned that Mamdani “won’t be able to bully these lawyers we are going to bring in.”

According to the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce, the local MBC formed earlier this year.

More broadly, however, the MBC has a nationwide footprint. It bills itself as “a well-resourced network of entrepreneurs, owners, resource partners, and professionals across the country.”

Would you rather see Mamdani removed from office ASAP or left there so that those who voted for him will pay the price for their foolishness? Removed from office Left there/pay the price

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Removed from office: 68% (455 Votes) Left there/pay the price: 32% (214 Votes)

Thus, the MBC might have the funding necessary for a lengthy court challenge to Mamdani’s government-owned grocery stores.

In fact, the nonprofit business group plans to raise $1 million to fight Mamdani’s socialist program. Garcia said the lawsuit “should be a non-partisan initiative,” the Post reported.

With that in mind, conservative think tanks and politicians have also offered the MBC funding, Garcia said.

Mamdani’s grocery stores, which will cost $70 million in taxpayer dollars, will offer a 30 percent discount on items such as bread, milk, cheese, meat, and produce, which the MBC says will create unfair competition for privately-owned local stores.

Meanwhile, no one who voted for the mayor can claim ignorance of his intentions.

After all, while campaigning for office in 2025, Mamdani touted these government-run grocery stores.

Of course, the MBC’s planned lawsuit comes with delicious irony, for the group’s website pledges “equity through economics.” It appears, therefore, that we will see what happens when socialism clashes with its handmaiden, identity politics.

But the real story here has the potential to turn much darker.

New York City’s immigrant business leaders stand in relation to Mamdani precisely as the early-20th-century kulaks — those dastardly peasant farmers who dared to own land and prosper — stood in relation to Joseph Stalin and the murderous Soviet Communist revolutionaries. Rather than celebrate the kulaks as models, Stalin labeled them enemies of the state and its collective-farming initiative.

To be clear, that does not make Mamdani a budding Stalinist. It does mean, however, that he will not meet with immigrant business leaders because deep down he regards them as ungrateful apostates and obstacles to the socialist utopia he plans to bring to New York City.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.