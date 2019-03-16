Police: 16-Year-Old Body Found Burned and Stabbed 100 Times, 5 MS-13 Members Arrested

Five members of the MS-13 gang have been arrested in connection with the death of a 16-year-old who was stabbed more than 100 times and whose body was torched, according to police.

Last Saturday, the body of Jacson Chicas of Falls Church, Virginia, was found in a wooded area near Stafford, Virginia. On Friday, police said that the teen was killed in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

“He was stabbed around 100 times,” Prince George’s County Maj. Brian Reilly said Friday in announcing the arrests, according to WCHP.

“That goes to how violent this attack was and how it wasn’t just one person who did this,” he said.

“One hundred stab wounds is obviously overkill. That’s sending a message,” he said.

TRENDING: Republican Leaders Reveal Plan To Bypass Nancy Pelosi on Anti-Infanticide Bill

Reilly stressed that the death was part of an internal gang struggle, according to WTOP.

“Our victim in this case was part of this gang,” he said.

“These were his gang-member friends that turned on him. This isn’t a gang war. I want to make sure we get that clear. This isn’t two gangs fighting each other. This is a gang that turned on one of their own,” Reilly said.

Because of its violence and national reach, MS-13 has been the target of a crackdown by the Trump administration.

Is this another reason why we need to get rid of MS-13? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Crippling loopholes in our laws have enabled MS-13 gang members and other criminals to infiltrate our communities – and Democrats in Congress REFUSE to close these loopholes, including the disgraceful practice known as Catch-and-Release. Democrats must abandon their resistance… pic.twitter.com/VkMCIzwt8v — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018

Chicas’ mother spoke with WRC, but would not give her name.

She told the station that her son had been forced to join MS-13 in El Salvador and that was why they fled the country.

She said that he was trying to break away from the gang, and that during one confrontation when they threatened his family the teen told his fellow gang members to kill him instead.

RELATED: State Mistakenly Releases 10 Inmates, Only Recovers 6 of Them

When the body of Chicas was discovered, it was still burning. Police said they were able to identify him from a tattoo on his left arm.

Police said they did not know the exact reason Chicas was killed.

“On March 8th, the victim and several members traveled to Prince George’s County to attend a meeting at the home of the clique’s leader. At that meeting, for reasons which are under investigation, there was a confrontation during which the 16 year old was attacked and killed,” police said in a statement.

The five suspects, Jose Ordonez-Zometa, 29; Jonathan Castillo-Rivera, 20; Kevin Rodriguez-Flores, 18; Christian Martinez-Ramirez, 16; and Jose Hernandez-Garcia, 25, have been charged as adults with first-degree murder.

Police said that although the MS-13 members were arrested in Maryland, the group operates out of Fairfax County, Virginia.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.